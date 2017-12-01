Sporcle Friday: Longest Homers of 2017

Sporcle Friday: Longest Homers of 2017

Some of these balls never landed.

Let’s expand our horizons here a bit and do a sporcle that involves more than just the Mariners. Can you name all the players who hit a ball longer than 460 feet this year?

LINK!

