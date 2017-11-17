Sporcle Friday: MVPs
Sporcle Friday: MVPs
You the real MVP.
Jose Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton are your 2017 MVPs in both the American and National League, respectively. They are the best of what baseball had to offer this year, but do you remember who was the best of previous seasons?
Since 2000, we have seen both position players and pitchers named the most valuable in their respective league. We have seen players on championship teams, and players on losing teams named MVP. We have even seen an “old friend”, although he wasn’t so old at the time.
Of the last 16 years of MVPs, how many can you name?
