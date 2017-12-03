Sporcle Quiz of the Afternoon — 40+ HRs at 24 or younger

Can you name the players who have hit 40 or more home runs in an MLB season in their age 24 or younger season?

With no baseball stuff happening on a weekend with football games and college football playoff announcements, I have a Sporcle Quiz to keep you entertained...

42 times a player has hit 40 or more home runs in his age 24 or younger season in MLB.

Can you name those players?

Good luck...

