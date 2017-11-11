Sporcle Quiz of the Afternoon

Sporcle Quiz of the Afternoon

Can you name the top 100 MLB pitchers in strikeouts from 2017?

Its a Saturday with not much baseball related going on, so here’s a Sporcle Quiz for you...

Can you name the top 100 pitchers in MLB last year in strikeouts?

Good luck...

