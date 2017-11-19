Sporcle Quiz of the Evening — 2011 Texas Rangers

Sporcle Quiz of the Evening — 2011 Texas Rangers

Can you name every member of the 2011 Texas Rangers?

Its a dull weekend with no baseball stuff going on, so here’s a throwback Sporcle Quiz for your entertainment...

Can you name every player on the 2011 Texas Rangers?

Good luck...

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories