Sporcle Saturday: Mashed Taters

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.

In honor of Thanksgiving, today’s challenge is all about mashed potatoes home runs. Today, you’re tasked with naming the top-25 players in team history who have hit the most home runs during their time on the South Side. So grab yourself a Thanksgiving leftovers Dagwood sandwich and get to work. Good luck!

Quiz Parameters

  • As always, last names are accepted. So are both first and last.
  • You’ll be given seven minutes to attempt completion.
  • For hints, I’ve provided the length of tenure with the Sox, the number of home runs hit, and their position played.

Useless information to amaze, annoy, confound, and/or sadden your friends:

  • There are 635 players to have hit at least one home run during their time with the Sox.
  • From that list, 46 of those players were primarily pitchers.

Direct link here

All data from baseballreference.com

