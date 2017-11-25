Sporcle Saturday: Mashed Taters
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.
In honor of Thanksgiving, today’s challenge is all about
mashed potatoes home runs. Today, you’re tasked with naming the top-25 players in team history who have hit the most home runs during their time on the South Side. So grab yourself a Thanksgiving leftovers Dagwood sandwich and get to work. Good luck!
Quiz Parameters
- As always, last names are accepted. So are both first and last.
- You’ll be given seven minutes to attempt completion.
- For hints, I’ve provided the length of tenure with the Sox, the number of home runs hit, and their position played.
Useless information to amaze, annoy, confound, and/or sadden your friends:
- There are 635 players to have hit at least one home run during their time with the Sox.
- From that list, 46 of those players were primarily pitchers.
All data from baseballreference.com
