Sporcle Saturday: Mashed Taters

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.

In honor of Thanksgiving, today’s challenge is all about mashed potatoes home runs. Today, you’re tasked with naming the top-25 players in team history who have hit the most home runs during their time on the South Side. So grab yourself a Thanksgiving leftovers Dagwood sandwich and get to work. Good luck!

Quiz Parameters

As always, last names are accepted. So are both first and last.

You’ll be given seven minutes to attempt completion.

For hints, I’ve provided the length of tenure with the Sox, the number of home runs hit, and their position played.

Useless information to amaze, annoy, confound, and/or sadden your friends:

There are 635 players to have hit at least one home run during their time with the Sox.

From that list, 46 of those players were primarily pitchers.

Direct link here

All data from baseballreference.com