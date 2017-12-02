Sporcle Saturday: Players with 180+ hits & 100+ RBIs in a season

A combo of traditional metrics, today.

The slow start to baseball’s Hot Stove season has brought to the fore even relatively-minor rumors, though it does give one an extra opportunity to appreciate Jose Abreu’s value and contributions to the Chicago White Sox. Number me one of many who hopes to see Jose Abreu stay on the South Side, barring some ridonkulous overpay: looking back at some of Abreu’s counting stats from the 2017 season, he is one of just 26 instances in club history where a player has logged at least 180 hits and 100 RBIs in a single season.

Today’s challenge? Name all instances in White Sox history where a player has accomplished this feat. Good luck!

Quiz Parameters

Last names are accepted as always, no unusual spellings this time around to require a first name shortcut.

You’ll have ten minutes to complete the list.

As hints, I’ve provided the season in which the feat occurred, as well as the number of hits, RBIs, and position of the player.

Useless information to amaze, annoy, confound, and/or sadden your friends:

The average triple-slash of the players on this list: .327/.395/.532

Only one player on this list played a primary position other than outfield, 1B, or DH.

The top player on this list also logged 20 triples and 42 doubles in his season.

All data from baseballreference.com