Sporcle Saturday: Starting pitchers for the Sox

Who’s started at least one game for the Sox since 2000?

After Tuesday’s sad news regarding Roy Halladay, it prompted a look back at his impressive career: all the complete games, the playoff no-hitter, his general run of dominance overall. Looking at Blue Jay pitching in general, he was far and away the most consistent pitcher to take the mound for them, starting 267 games during the aughts, which more than doubles the number two starter for the Jays: R.A. Dickey, with 130.

That, of course, brought to mind some of the Sox’ own consistent pitchers of recent vintage, which is my roundabout way of introducing today’s challenge: of the eighty-one pitchers to start at least one game for the Pale Hose since 2000, how many of them can you name? Good luck! (You’re gonna need it)

Quiz Parameters

Last names are accepted, as always. A couple of the names are tricky, so for those you can try just the first name.

You will be given 15 minutes to attempt completion.

For hints, I’ve provided the number of games started, and the player’s length of tenure with the Sox.

Useless information to amaze, annoy, confound, and/or sadden your friends:

In total, the pitchers on this list have given up a combined 2,566 home runs.

The average triple-slash against: .284/.360/.468

The overall average BABIP of the players on this list is...pretty average: .309

All data from baseballreference.com