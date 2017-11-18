Sporcle Saturday: Top player performances

Who’s led the Sox in bWAR since 1956?

Now that MLB MVP and Cy Young awards have been handed out, it’s time to take a look back at the Sox who have been top performers for their team. I was originally going to take a look specifically at award winners, but given how few names there are for the White Sox, that wouldn’t make a very good quiz.

So, that leads us to today’s challenge: name the top player performances (by bWAR) for the Sox since 1956. Why 1956? Both MVP and Cy Young voting began in that year (MVP was around much longer than that), and I thought it’d be interesting to see how often the top player for the White Sox ended up as either MVP or Cy Young. Good luck!

Quiz Parameters

As always, last names suffice for the correct answer. No tricky surnames in this quiz (by my estimation, at least), so you’ll have to spell each last name out in full.

You’ll be given ten minutes to complete the list.

As hints I’ve provided the year, position of the player, and bWAR accumulated.

Useless information to amaze, annoy, confound, and/or sadden your friends:

In both 1972 and 1983 the Sox had a Cy Young or MVP award winner. In both years, they were outperformed by other teammates via bWAR.

1959 was the first year a Sox player won either an MVP or Cy Young award. They won both that year.

Of the 62 names on this list, it’s a relatively even split between pitchers and position players: 32 pitchers, and 30 position players.

All data from baseballreference.com