SportsLine MLB playoff odds and projections: Each team's LCS, World Series chances

The 2017 postseason is upon us, and that means we've got 10 teams left standing. The pressing question before us is how the playoffs will unfold.
To get a better idea of this, we'll at turn to compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. These numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system. Let's dig in ...
AMERICAN LEAGUE
ALCS ODDS
LCS%
WS ODDS
WS%
TEAM
LCS ODDS
LCS
WS ODDS
WS
Cleveland Indians (102-60, 63%)
1/1, 50%
37.15%
9/4, 30.8%
22.03%
Houston Astros (101-61, 62.3%)
13/5, 27.8%
26.61%
6/1, 14.3%
12.72%
Boston Red Sox (93-69, 57.4%)
9/2, 18.2%
21.09%
9/1, 10%
9.81%
New York Yankees (91-71, 56.2%)
6/1, 14.3%
10.57%
14/1, 6.7%
5.29%
Minnesota Twins (85-77, 52.5%)
22/1, 4.3%
4.59%
50/1, 2%
2.01%
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL LEAGUE
NLCS ODDS
LCS%
WS ODDS
WS%
TEAM
LCS ODDS
LCS
WS ODDS
WS
Los Angeles Dodgers (104-58, 64.2%)
1/1, 50%
36.86%
5/2, 28.6%
18.86%
Washington Nationals (97-65, 59.9%)
7/2, 22.2%
29.76%
10/1, 9.1%
15.40%
Chicago Cubs (92-70, 56.8%)
4/1, 20%
15.33%
10/1, 9.1%
6.58%
Arizona Diamondbacks (93-69, 57.4%)
6/1, 14.3%
13.40%
14/1, 6.7%
5.91%
Colorado Rockies (87-75, 53.7%)
12/1, 7.7%
4.66%
30/1, 3.2%
1.41%
As you can see, the system expects a Dodgers-Indians World Series, while feeling stronger about the Tribe's chances of getting there. The Indians also have the strongest chance of winning the World Series as we get set to begin. The Rockies, meantime, are the longshots. Also perhaps surprising is that the reigning-champion Cubs have the worst outlook of any non-wild card team. The Nationals look like the best pick relative to their bookmaker odds.
So ... Who ya got?
