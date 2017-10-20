SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Advantage Dodgers for World Series
Let's update each team's chances of winning the World Series
The Dodgers are headed to the World Series, and they'll face either the Yankees or the Astros. As early as Friday night, we may know the exact World Series match-up. That means it's time for a fresh look at World Series odds.
To get a better idea of this, we'll at turn to compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. These numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system.
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|LCS%
|WS%
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|LCS%
|WS%
Our system is naturally pretty bullish on the 104-win Dodgers, so that's part of the robust L.A. numbers you see above. Of course, the Dodgers have secured a spot in the World Series, while the Yankees and Astros have not, which drives the Dodgers' big edge in WS%. In the AL, the Yankees have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS, so that's in large part why their WS% is roughly 3.5 times greater than Houston's. Of course, to advance to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2009, they'll need to something in Game 6 or Game 7 that they've done only once this postseason -- i.e., win a road playoff game.
Developing!
-
