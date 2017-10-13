SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Astros, Dodgers favored over Yankees, Cubs

Never miss a moment! Get the CBS Sports App for the fastest scores, breaking news alerts and inside access to your favorite sports and teams.

On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs punched their ticket to the National League Championship Series, where they'll face the Los Angeles Dodgers. We already knew that over in the American League the Houston Astros will host the New York Yankees.

Here is the updated postseason bracket:

The final four is set. CBS Sports

Now, let's look at some updated updated playoff odds from our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter), who have also run 100 simulations on the ALCS in their computer model. Here's what the projection system is telling us now:

AMERICAN LEAGUE LCS% WS% Houston Astros (101-61) 56.00% 26.55% New York Yankees (91-71) 44.00% 21.25% Cleveland Indians (102-60) 😢

😢 NATIONAL LEAGUE LCS% WS% Los Angeles Dodgers (104-58) 57.18% 31.98% Chicago Cubs (92-70) 42.82% 20.23% Washington Nationals (97-65) 😭

😭



Just to be clear, these are the projected odds to win each round. In other words, the current projected World Series has the Astros clashing with the Dodgers, who are expected to win the whole thing.

It's worth noting both League Championship Series have clear favorites. We'll see if the Astros and Dodgers live up to SportsLine's expectations -- or if we have an upset or two.