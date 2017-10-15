SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Astros, Dodgers inch closer to World Series

On Saturday, both the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers took one step closer to a potential World Series matchup. The Astros walked off with an ALCS Game 2 win over the Yankees (HOU 2, NYY 1) while the Dodgers grabbed a win over the Chicago Cubs (LAD 5, CHC 2) in Game 1 of the NLCS. Houston leads their series 2-0. The Dodgers are up 1-0.

History is on the side of the Dodgers and the Astros. Teams that take a 1-0 lead in a best-of-seven series like the Dodgers have historically gone on to win the series 64.1 percent of the time. As for the Astros, teams that go up 2-0 in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 83.8 percent of the time. That doesn't guarantee LCS wins for either the Astros or Dodgers, of course. It just shows how well teams in their position have done historically.

Sunday is a travel day for the ALCS. The Astros and Yankees will resume their series at Yankee Stadium on Monday night. The Dodgers and Cubs will play NLCS Game 2 on Sunday night. Here, via our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter), are the updated LCS and World Series odds.

AMERICAN LEAGUE LCS% WS% Houston Astros (101-61) 75.80% 34.01% New York Yankees (91-71) 24.20% 10.91% NATIONAL LEAGUE LCS% WS% Los Angeles Dodgers (104-58) 65.34% 37.86% Chicago Cubs (92-70) 34.66% 17.23%

Going into the LCS, SportsLine considered both the Astros and Dodgers the favorites to win the LCS, and those odds have only increased given how the series have played out so far. The Yankees have already shown that winning Game 1, or even Games 1 and 2, doesn't mean the series is over though. They came back from down 0-2 in the ALDS to beat the 102-win Indians.

The odds currently favor the Astros and Dodgers. They still have to go out and win games, however.