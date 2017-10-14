SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Astros' World Series odds with Game 1 win

Friday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took another step closer to their ultimate goal of winning the World Series. The Astros beat the New York Yankees (HOU 2, NYY 1) in Game 1 of the ALCS to take the 1-0 series lead. Historically, the team that wins Game 1 of a best-of-seven series goes on to win the series 64.1 percent of the time.

The Yankees and Astros will continue their ALCS matchup Saturday afternoon. Then, a few hours later, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will begin the NLCS at Dodger Stadium. Here, via our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter), are the updated LCS and World Series odds following Houston's Game 1 win Friday.

AMERICAN LEAGUE LCS% WS% Houston Astros (101-61) 61.85% 26.82% New York Yankees (91-71) 38.15% 17.27% NATIONAL LEAGUE LCS% WS% Los Angeles Dodgers (104-58) 58.10% 33.67% Chicago Cubs (92-70) 41.91% 22.25%

The Astros saw their ALCS odds improve from 56 percent prior to Game 1 to 61.85 percent following Game 1. Their World Series odds jumped from 26.55 percent to 26.82 percent. SportsLine still considers the Dodgers the favorite to win the whole thing.