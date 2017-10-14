SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Astros' World Series odds with Game 1 win
Friday night's Game 1 win inched the Astros closer to their ultimate goal
Friday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took another step closer to their ultimate goal of winning the World Series. The Astros beat the New York Yankees (HOU 2, NYY 1) in Game 1 of the ALCS to take the 1-0 series lead. Historically, the team that wins Game 1 of a best-of-seven series goes on to win the series 64.1 percent of the time.
The Yankees and Astros will continue their ALCS matchup Saturday afternoon. Then, a few hours later, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will begin the NLCS at Dodger Stadium. Here, via our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter), are the updated LCS and World Series odds following Houston's Game 1 win Friday.
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|LCS%
|WS%
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|LCS%
|WS%
The Astros saw their ALCS odds improve from 56 percent prior to Game 1 to 61.85 percent following Game 1. Their World Series odds jumped from 26.55 percent to 26.82 percent. SportsLine still considers the Dodgers the favorite to win the whole thing.
-
Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 2 lineups
This time Chase Headley gets the call at DH
-
Altuve says he'd pick Judge to win MVP
Altuve is having a much better postseason than Judge, but MVP votes have already been cast
-
A-Rod says he is a 'jackass' for PED use
Rodriguez made the comments during an upcoming episode of Joe Buck's show "Undeniable"
-
ALCS Game 2: Yankees vs. Astros details
The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 1-0
-
Votto attends visitation for 6yo fan
Votto and Walter "Superbubz" Herbert first bonded back in August
-
Altuve plays like an MVP in ALCS Game 1
The Astros' second baseman did it all in Game 1 of the ALCS, an Astros win
Add a Comment