SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Dodgers, Astros have best World Series shot
We now know who three of this year's four LCS teams will be
On Wednesday, the New York Yankees earned their way into the American League Championship Series. As such, we now know who three of the four LCS competitors are -- we'll learn the identity of the fourth soon enough, with the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals set to play a decisive Game 5 on Thursday night.
Here is the updated postseason bracket:
Now, let's look at some updated updated playoff odds from our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Here's what the projection system is telling us now:
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|LCS%
|WS%
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|LCS%
|WS%
Just to be clear, these are the projected odds to win each round. In other words, the current projected World Series has the Astros clashing with the Dodgers, who are expected to win the whole thing.
It's worth noting the Nationals are favored in Thursday night's game. Blame it on home-field advantage, but it's there. We'll see if SportsLine gets it right -- and we'll check back in tomorrow to see how the odds change with the Game 5 result.
-
How to watch Cubs-Nationals Game 5
Gio Gonzalez is looking to put the Cubs away after Stephen Strasburg forced a winner-take-all...
-
Grinding at-bats again an NYY trademark
Todd Frazier and Brett Gardner had two of the best at-bats in recent postseason memory
-
Yankees-Indians Gm. 5 things to know
After Wednesday night's win in Cleveland, the Yankees are moving on in the postseason
-
MLB playoffs schedule, times, TV, scores
The 2017 World Series beings Oct. 24
-
Gregorius homers off of Kluber twice
Gregorius became the ninth player in MLB history to hit multiple home runs in a decisive Game...
-
NLDS: Wrigley basket shows goofy quirk
Michael Taylor hit an unorthodox grand slam that landed right in the chained basket at Wri...
Add a Comment