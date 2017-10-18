SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Dodgers favorites, Yankees gain ground
The projections continue to favor an Astros-Dodgers World Series
On Tuesday, we saw the New York Yankees even the American League Championship Series with the Houston Astros at two wins apiece. We also saw the Los Angeles Dodgers move to 3-0 in the National League Championship Series, putting them a win on Wednesday over the Chicago Cubs away from the World Series
We've been keeping you updated on the SportsLine odds all postseason long, and there's no sense stopping now. As such, you might not be surprised to learn that the Dodgers hold a 94 percent chance at winning the pennant. The real surprise is in the AL, as the Astros' odds have declined to 53 percent -- yup, New York nearly has a coin flip's shot at reaching the World Series.
Here's every teams' likelihood of winning the World Series, per the SportsLine projections:
- Dodgers, 54.11 percent
- Astros, 23.21 percent
- Yankees, 20.39 percent
- Cubs, 3.12 percent
We'll gain more clarity on Wednesday. The Astros and Yankees will play Game 5 at 5 p.m. ET. The Dodgers, meanwhile, will try to claim the pennant at 9 p.m. ET in Game 4 against the Cubs.
Come tomorrow, we could well learn just whom is facing whom in this year's fall classic.
