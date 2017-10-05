SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Each team's updated LCS, World Series chances

The Wild Card Games are freshly behind us, and that means we've got eight teams left standing. That means it's time for a fresh look at the playoff odds.

To get a better idea of this, we'll at turn to compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. These numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system. Let's dig in ...

AMERICAN LEAGUE ALCS ODDS LCS% WS ODDS WS% TEAM LCS ODDS LCS WS ODDS WS Cleveland Indians (102-60, 63%) 1/1, 50% 34.45% 9/4, 30.8% 19.70% Houston Astros (101-61, 62.3%) 13/5, 27.8% 23.08% 6/1, 14.3% 11.05% Boston Red Sox (93-69, 57.4%) 9/2, 18.2% 21.66% 9/1, 10% 10.51% New York Yankees (91-71, 56.2%) TBD 20.82% TBD 9.68%









NATIONAL LEAGUE NLCS ODDS LCS% WS ODDS WS% TEAM LCS ODDS LCS WS ODDS WS Los Angeles Dodgers (104-58, 64.2%) 1/1, 50% 39.02% 5/2, 28.6% 20.02% Washington Nationals (97-65, 59.9%) 7/2, 22.2% 22.97% 10/1, 9.1% 12.09% Arizona Diamondbacks (93-69, 57.4%) TBD 20.31% TBD 9.36% Chicago Cubs (92-70, 56.8%) 4/1, 20% 17.71% 10/1, 9.1% 7.62%

The big movers are necessarily going to be the wild-card winners. The Yankees see their pre-playoff World Series percentage jump from 5.29 percent to 9.68. The Diamondbacks go from 5.91 percent to 9.36. Meantime, the Indians -- the favorites last time -- shed a few points, mostly because the Yankees make for a tougher opponent than the Twins. Now the Dodgers have the highest World Series percentage, albeit barely. As for the reigning-champion Cubs, they remain the "longshots" among teams left standing.

We'll be seeing how the needle moves throughout the postseason, and you can bet that Thursday's results change things significantly.

