SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Indians and Astros improve their chances
The Division Series round is underway, so let's update each team's chances of hoisting the trophy
The Division Series round is underway, and that means outlooks are changing on a daily basis. That, in turn, means it's time for a fresh look at the playoff odds.
To get a better idea of this, we'll at turn to compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. These numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system. Let's dig in ...
AMERICAN LEAGUE
ALCS ODDS
LCS%
WS ODDS
WS%
TEAM
LCS ODDS
LCS
WS ODDS
WS
Cleveland Indians (102-60, 63%)
1/1, 50%
45.13%
9/4, 30.8%
26.37%
Houston Astros (101-61, 62.3%)
13/5, 27.8%
32.92%
6/1, 14.3%
15.53%
New York Yankees (91-71, 56.2%)
6/1, 14.3%
12.78%
14/1, 6.7%
5.85%
Boston Red Sox (93-69, 57.4%)
9/2, 18.2%
9.19%
9/1, 10%
4.41%
Minnesota Twins (85-77, 52.5%)
| 😡
| 😡
| 😡
| 😡
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL LEAGUE
NLCS ODDS
LCS%
WS ODDS
WS%
TEAM
LCS ODDS
LCS
WS ODDS
WS
Los Angeles Dodgers (104-58, 64.2%)
1/1, 50%
33.79%
5/2, 28.6%
17.43%
Washington Nationals (97-65, 59.9%)
7/2, 22.2%
25.58%
10/1, 9.1%
13.02%
Arizona Diamondbacks (93-69, 57.4%)
6/1, 14.3%
22.81%
14/1, 6.7%
9.56%
Chicago Cubs (92-70, 56.8%)
4/1, 20%
17.83%
10/1, 9.1%
7.85%
Colorado Rockies (87-75, 53.7%)
| 😡
| 😡
| 😡
| 😡
As you would expect the big movers are the Astros and Indians, who each prevailed in their respective Game 1s on Thursday. By beating the Red Sox, Houston saw its World Series percentage jump from 11.05 percent to 15.53. After their win over the Yankees, the Indians went from a World Series percentage of 19.7 percent to 26.37. On Thursday, they trailed the Dodgers on this front, but heading in Friday's four-game slate, they lead the field by a big margin.
With all remaining playoff teams in action on Friday, you can expect these numbers to move in a big way before we check back in on Saturday.
(Enjoy this sort of thing? Get more of it at SportsLine.)
-
Scalise to throw out first pitch
Scalise was injured in a June shooting
-
Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS rosters
Here are the 25-man rosters for the best-of-five series between the Cubs and Nationals
-
Red Sox vs. Astros ALDS Game 2 lineups
The Astros bring in a 1-0 lead in the ALDS against the visiting Red Sox
-
NLDS Game 1: How to watch ARI vs. LAD
The Diamondbacks have had the Dodgers' number this year, and they're hoping to take a series...
-
NLDS Game 1: How to watch Cubs-Nats
The Cubs are looking to defend their title, while the Nationals are trying to bring one to...
-
ALDS Game 2: How to watch, updates
Terry Francona's strange pitching rotation paid off, and now the Yankees are stuck against...
Add a Comment