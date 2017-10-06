SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Indians and Astros improve their chances

The Division Series round is underway, and that means outlooks are changing on a daily basis. That, in turn, means it's time for a fresh look at the playoff odds.

To get a better idea of this, we'll at turn to compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. These numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system. Let's dig in ...



As you would expect the big movers are the Astros and Indians, who each prevailed in their respective Game 1s on Thursday. By beating the Red Sox, Houston saw its World Series percentage jump from 11.05 percent to 15.53. After their win over the Yankees, the Indians went from a World Series percentage of 19.7 percent to 26.37. On Thursday, they trailed the Dodgers on this front, but heading in Friday's four-game slate, they lead the field by a big margin.

With all remaining playoff teams in action on Friday, you can expect these numbers to move in a big way before we check back in on Saturday.

