SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Latest World Series chances for each team

Sunday brought us acts of ALDS survival from two AL East teams on the brink, and that means it's time for a fresh look at the playoff odds.

To get a better idea of this, we'll at turn to compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. These numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system.

Let's dig in ...



As you would expect, the Yankees and Red Sox have improved their fortunes by winning their respective Game 3s. Both remain relative longshots, though, as both are down 2-1 in a best-of-five series. The Indians' taut loss to the Yankees on Sunday allowed the Dodgers -- still up 2-0 over the Diamondbacks -- to seize the highest World Series odds as of Monday morning.

With four games on the slate for Monday, you can expect the needles will move in a big way before we check in again on Tuesday.

