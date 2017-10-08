SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: The Dodgers are a near-lock for NLCS

Saturday brought us two eventful Division Series games. With the dust settled, it's time for a look-see at the playoff odds.

Below you'll find the odds mixed up by our partners at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). They figure out each team's playoff percentages, then use those to deliver each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series. In other words, these numbers aren't randomly generated.

Let's dig in ...

Both the American League Division Series could be decided Sunday, with the Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians both holding 2-0 leads. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will try evading the knockout blow -- otherwise that's curtains for them.

In the National League, the picture has cleared up -- albeit slightly. The Washington Nationals' come-from-behind victory on Saturday night means there will be at least one Game 4. The Nats' World Series odds are again better than the Chicago Cubs, though whichever team wins Monday's Game 3 will receive an obvious and significant boost.

In the other NL series, the Los Angeles Dodgers now have a commanding grip on things. The Arizona Diamondbacks' odds of winning the World Series are down to 2 percent. The Dodgers, on the other hand, have the second-best chance in baseball of hoisting the trophy. Sounds right.

We'll see how Sunday's action plays out. Then we'll check back in here tomorrow to see what SportsLine makes of everything.

