SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Updated World Series chances for each team
We now know who two of this year's four LCS teams will be
On Monday, two teams punched their ticket to the League Championship Series. The Astros knocked off the Red Sox in ALDS Game 4 at Fenway Park (HOU 5, BOS 4) while the Dodgers completed their three-game NLDS sweep of the Diamondbacks at Chase Field (LAD 3, ARI 1). Both clubs are moving on.
Here is the updated postseason bracket:
The Cubs hold a 2-1 series lead over the Nationals while the Yankees and Indians are tied 2-2. They will play a decisive Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Now that we're a little deeper into the postseason and have a clearer picture of who will and won't be among the final four teams standing, let's look at some updated updated playoff odds from our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Here's what the projection system is telling us now:
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|LCS%
|WS%
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|LCS%
|WS%
Just to be clear, these are the projected odds to win each round. The Dodgers and Astros obviously have a 100 percent chance to reach to LCS. They've already clinched spots. SportsLine gives the Dodgers a 64.52 percent chance to win the NLCS and the Astros a 46.65 percent chance to win the ALCS. Got it? Good.
Interestingly enough, SportsLine gives the Yankees better odds win the ALCS than the Indians, who had the far better regular season record and also took a 2-0 lead in the ALDS. The Yankees did battle back to tie the series up 2-2, however, and the SportsLine projection system thinks they have a better shot to advance.
