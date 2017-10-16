SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Yankees, Cubs hopes begin to fade

As of Sunday night we're two games into each LCS, and that means it's time for a fresh look at the playoff odds.

To get a better idea of this, we'll at turn to compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. These numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system.

On Sunday night, the Dodgers of course sank the Cubs in walk-off fashion, which means they and the Astros are each up 2-0 on the Cubs and Yankees, respectively. As well, the Dodgers and Astros will each play Games 3, 4, and if necessary 5 on the road. That's where the similarities end, though.

Right now Sportsline gives the Yankees better than a 1-in-4 chance of coming back to win the ALCS. Considering that teams in the Yankees' position -- i.e. down 2-0 in a best-of-seven series and headed home -- go on to lose that series 81.5 percent of the time. So SportsLine likes the Yankees' chances relative to those of the average bear. That's not the case with the Cubs, whom SportsLine gives just a 14.0 percent chance of coming back on the Dodgers -- even the Corey Seager-less Dodgers. Speaking of which, even though we've got four teams left standing the Dodgers, fresh off that Justin Turner walk-off, are now given almost a 50-50 shot at hoisting the trophy for the first time since 1988.

Expect further clarity after the Astros and Yankees play Game 3 in the Bronx on Monday night.

