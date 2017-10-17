SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Yankees make up some ground with win

Monday gave us one game of action in the MLB postseason, but it was a bit of a needle-mover. Had the Yankees lost to the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS, that one would have been pretty elementary. Instead, the Yankees won the game 8-1 and the series has a chance to be tied after Game 4 on Tuesday.

Of course, the Astros could take a 3-1 lead as well, which would make them overwhelming favorites.

As things stand, the SportsLine model has the Astros winning the series in 64.73 percent of the simulations, which leaves the Yankees at 35.28 percent.

In the NL, obviously with no game on Monday, the situations remains the same with the Dodgers as an overwhelming favorite. They take the NL pennant in 86.04 percent of the simulations with the Cubs coming through in 13.97 percent.

Not surprisingly, given that these are two 100-plus win teams that got out to 2-0 leads in the LCS round, the most likely scenario is an Astros-Dodgers World Series.

As for the World Series championship, here's how the model simulations broke it down:

Dodgers, 48.97 percent

Astros, 28.42 percent

Yankees, 15.43 percent

Cubs, 7.19 percent

More clarity is coming within the next 24 and then 48 hours for sure.

On Tuesday, we'll see Game 4 of the ALCS in Yankee Stadium at 5:08 p.m. ET and then Game 3 of the NLCS in Wrigley Field at 9:01 p.m. ET. Wednesday brings the exact same schedule, only it's Game 5 in the AL and Game 4 in the NL.

Two days from now, we could have our World Series matchup set. We could also be seeing the ALCS heading back to Houston while the Dodgers and Cubs are tied at two games apiece.

We're in for a fun two nights, baseball fans.