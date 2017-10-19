SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Yankees World Series chances skyrocket

With two more LCS games played Wednesday night -- including one team staving off elimination -- let's take a look at the SportsLine model to see what chances the projection system gives each team.

On the AL side, the Yankees won yet again in Yankee Stadium, giving them a 3-2 lead over the Astros in the best-of-seven ALCS. Once overwhelming favorites after taking a 2-0 lead in the series, the Astros now win the ALCS in SportsLine's simulations 22.75 percent of the time. That means the Yankees take the AL crown 77.25 percent of the time.

Hey, there's certainly a chance. The Yankees once faced long odds and they went out and won three in a row. The Astros need to win two in a row now to win their first AL pennant.

Over on the NL side, it's likely still pretty elementary. The Cubs grabbed Game 4 and live to play another day. Game 5 is Thursday night at Wrigley Field, but the Cubs survive this series to repeat as NL champs just 10.37 percent of the time in simulations. The Dodgers advance to win their first NL pennant since 1988 89.63 percent of the time.

As for the World Series, here are the SportsLine model winners: