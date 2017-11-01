SportsLine MLB playoff projection: Dodgers favored to win World Series Game 7
The Dodgers and Astros will play for all the marbles Wednesday night
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series (LAD 3, HOU 1) on Tuesday to force a Game 7 on Wednesday. This is the first World Series Game 7 between two 100-win teams since 1931 (the Cardinals defeated the Athletics), and the first World Series Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.
For all intents and purposes, Game 7 is a coin-flip game. An unlikely hero could win it for either team, an unfortunate bounce could change everything. That's what makes Game 7s so much fun. Our friends st SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) crunched the numbers anyway and determined the Dodgers have the edge going into Game 7.
- Dodgers win Game 7: 53 percent
- Astros win Game 7: 47 percent
The Dodgers have the edge, per SportsLine, but not a big one. As good as these two teams are, it's hard to think either would have a huge advantage going into any one game. With any luck, Game 7 will be an instant classic. The first six games of this World Series have been incredibly exciting.
