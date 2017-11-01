SportsLine MLB playoff projection: Dodgers favored to win World Series Game 7

The Dodgers and Astros will play for all the marbles Wednesday night

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series (LAD 3, HOU 1) on Tuesday to force a Game 7 on Wednesday. This is the first World Series Game 7 between two 100-win teams since 1931 (the Cardinals defeated the Athletics), and the first World Series Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

For all intents and purposes, Game 7 is a coin-flip game. An unlikely hero could win it for either team, an unfortunate bounce could change everything. That's what makes Game 7s so much fun. Our friends st SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) crunched the numbers anyway and determined the Dodgers have the edge going into Game 7.

  • Dodgers win Game 7: 53 percent
  • Astros win Game 7: 47 percent

The Dodgers have the edge, per SportsLine, but not a big one. As good as these two teams are, it's hard to think either would have a huge advantage going into any one game. With any luck, Game 7 will be an instant classic. The first six games of this World Series have been incredibly exciting.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories