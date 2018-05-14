SportsLine MLB playoff projections: Three 100-win teams in AL; Dodgers no longer projected to reach postseason
We've played roughly one-quarter of the season, so let's see how things project moving forward
MLB teams at this writing are roughly one-quarter of the way through the 2018 regular season. As such, why not check in with our compadres at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) and have a look at the latest playoff projections? Why not indeed.
First up, let's check out the American League ...
AMERICAN
LEAGUE
POWER RANK
FULL SEASON PROJECTION
MAKE PLAYOFFS
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
RANK
SIM%
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
ROS WIN
DIVISION
PLAYOFF
WIN AL ODDS
AL%
WORLD SERIES ODDS
WS%
New York Yankees (28-12)
1
64.5%
103.2
58.8
63.7%
61.7%
57.1%
99.1%
3/1, 25%
25.94%
6/1, 14.3%
14.71%
Houston Astros (26-16)
3
63.0%
102.5
59.5
63.3%
63.8%
91.8%
98.2%
3/1, 25%
25.92%
6/1, 14.3%
14.35%
Boston Red Sox (28-12)
2
63.4%
101.4
60.6
62.6%
60.2%
42.8%
98.1%
7/2, 22.2%
20.68%
7/1, 12.5%
10.95%
Cleveland Indians (20-19)
5
58.5%
95.8
66.2
59.1%
61.6%
83.0%
89.1%
4/1, 20%
19.98%
8/1, 11.1%
11.25%
Los Angeles Angels (24-16)
10
55.0%
88.2
73.8
54.4%
52.6%
6.9%
49.2%
6/1, 14.3%
3.52%
12/1, 7.7%
1.45%
Minnesota Twins (17-19)
12
52.5%
86.4
75.6
53.3%
55.1%
17.0%
34.4%
8/1, 11.1%
1.77%
16/1, 5.9%
0.50%
Toronto Blue Jays (21-20)
17
50.7%
82.3
79.7
50.8%
50.7%
0.1%
13.3%
30/1, 3.2%
0.79%
60/1, 1.6%
0.28%
Seattle Mariners (22-17)
13
52.0%
82.2
79.8
50.7%
49.0%
1.1%
15.4%
30/1, 3.2%
1.22%
60/1, 1.6%
0.49%
Oakland Athletics (19-21)
21
47.6%
76.8
85.2
47.4%
47.4%
0.1%
3.0%
150/1, 0.7%
0.18%
300/1, 0.3%
0.08%
Tampa Bay Rays (16-22)
22
41.9%
68.0
94.0
42.0%
41.9%
0.1%
0.1%
250/1, 0.4%
0.00%
500/1, 0.2%
0.00%
Texas Rangers (16-26)
24
41.0%
67.4
94.6
41.6%
42.8%
0.1%
0.1%
1000/1, 0.1%
0.00%
2000/1, 0%
0.00%
Detroit Tigers (17-22)
25
40.2%
65.1
96.9
40.2%
39.1%
0.1%
0.1%
250/1, 0.4%
0.00%
500/1, 0.2%
0.00%
Baltimore Orioles (13-28)
27
38.7%
63.6
98.4
39.3%
41.8%
0.1%
0.1%
1500/1, 0.1%
0.00%
3000/1, 0%
0.00%
Kansas City Royals (13-27)
28
37.0%
61.4
100.6
37.9%
39.7%
0.1%
0.1%
1500/1, 0.1%
0.00%
3000/1, 0%
0.00%
Chicago White Sox (10-27)
30
35.4%
59.2
102.8
36.5%
39.3%
0.1%
0.1%
1500/1, 0.1%
0.00%
3000/1, 0%
0.00%
So here's how the playoff field in the AL is currently forecast by the SportsLine Projection System:
- Wild Card Game: Angels at Red Sox
- ALDS: Indians vs. Astros
- ALDS: Wild-card winner vs. Yankees
This hasn't changed since last time we checked in. What has changed is that the AL now projects to have three 100-win teams -- the Yankees, Astros, and Red Sox. This would mark the first time in MLB history that three teams in the same league won at least 100 games. As for specifics, the defending-champion Astros, despite playing in what projects as a tough division, are better than 90 percent to win the AL West. The Indians, despite being only one game above .500 at the moment, are better than 80 percent to win their flag. Such is the weak nature of the AL Central in 2018. Meantime, the Twins, Blue Jays, and Mariners could challenge the Angels for the second wild-card berth. At the bottom of the pile, the White Sox now forecast to win just 59 games, which would make for their worst record since 1970.
And now for the National League:
NATIONAL
LEAGUE
POWER RANK
FULL SEASON PROJECTION
MAKE PLAYOFFS
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
RANK
SIM%
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
ROS WIN
DIVISION
PLAYOFF
WIN NL ODDS
NL%
WORLD SERIES ODDS
WS%
Washington Nationals (24-18)
4
58.5%
95.1
66.9
58.7%
59.3%
59.6%
85.5%
7/2, 22.2%
25.87%
8/1, 11.1%
13.58%
Chicago Cubs (21-16)
7
57.0%
92.6
69.4
57.2%
57.3%
52.3%
75.0%
7/2, 22.2%
20.70%
8/1, 11.1%
12.39%
Arizona Diamondbacks (24-16)
6
57.3%
92.0
70.0
56.8%
55.8%
73.4%
80.6%
7/1, 12.5%
15.75%
14/1, 6.7%
5.74%
Atlanta Braves (24-15)
8
56.6%
90.5
71.5
55.9%
54.1%
28.9%
66.6%
15/1, 6.2%
10.23%
30/1, 3.2%
3.68%
St Louis Cardinals (22-16)
9
55.7%
89.6
72.4
55.3%
54.5%
33.1%
58.8%
6/1, 14.3%
11.41%
12/1, 7.7%
4.55%
Philadelphia Phillies (23-16)
11
53.3%
85.7
76.3
52.9%
50.9%
9.8%
35.6%
15/1, 6.2%
3.09%
30/1, 3.2%
0.95%
Los Angeles Dodgers (16-24)
18
50.5%
83.9
78.1
51.8%
55.7%
10.9%
21.9%
9/1, 10%
4.42%
18/1, 5.3%
2.35%
Colorado Rockies (22-19)
16
51.4%
82.9
79.1
51.2%
50.3%
12.8%
22.7%
15/1, 6.2%
2.76%
30/1, 3.2%
0.83%
Milwaukee Brewers (24-17)
15
51.6%
82.5
79.5
50.9%
48.3%
6.6%
19.6%
15/1, 6.2%
2.15%
30/1, 3.2%
0.59%
Pittsburgh Pirates (23-17)
14
51.8%
82.5
79.5
50.9%
48.8%
7.9%
19.8%
20/1, 4.8%
2.31%
40/1, 2.4%
0.80%
New York Mets (19-18)
19
48.9%
79.1
82.9
48.8%
48.1%
1.6%
7.7%
9/1, 10%
0.67%
18/1, 5.3%
0.24%
San Francisco Giants (20-21)
20
48.1%
77.6
84.4
47.9%
47.6%
2.9%
5.9%
20/1, 4.8%
0.63%
40/1, 2.4%
0.22%
Cincinnati Reds (14-27)
23
41.3%
67.7
94.3
41.8%
44.4%
0.1%
0.1%
1500/1, 0.1%
0.00%
3000/1, 0%
0.00%
San Diego Padres (16-26)
26
39.8%
64.8
97.2
40.0%
40.7%
0.1%
0.1%
1000/1, 0.1%
0.01%
2000/1, 0%
0.00%
Miami Marlins (14-26)
29
36.8%
59.8
102.2
36.9%
37.6%
0.1%
0.1%
1500/1, 0.1%
0.00%
3000/1, 0%
0.00%
The projected NL playoff field:
- Wild Card Game: Cardinals at Braves
- NLDS: Diamondbacks vs. Cubs
- NLDS: Wild-card winner vs. Nationals
Yes, the Nats are expected to bury that slow start and win an NL-best 95 games (by extension, no NL team is projected to win 100 games). The Braves, thanks to a strong start against a difficult schedule, are projected to host the Wild Card Game against the Cardinals, who in turn should put some heat on the Cubs in the NL Central. The Dodgers -- 16-24 and fresh off an embarrassing four-game home sweep at the hands of the Reds -- are seeing their fortunes decline. Yes, they're still tabbed for a winning season, but bear in mind that this time a week ago the system pegged them for 90 wins and a wild-card spot. Things are not good at Chavez Ravine. Speaking of not good, the Marlins are now expected to "challenge" the White Sox for top overall pick in the 2019 draft.
Right now, the odds favor a Nationals-Yankees World Series, but when it comes to the pennant it's tightly bunched in the AL.
Developing? You better believe it.
