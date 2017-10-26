SportsLine MLB playoff projections: Updated World Series odds after thrilling Game 2

The Astros evened the series 1-1 with a win in the wild back-and-forth Game 2

The 2017 World Series has been reduced to a best-of-five series.

Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, the Houston Astros outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in 11 innings to earn a thrilling 7-6 in Game 2 of the Fall Classic. The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1.

With the win, the Astros avoided the dreaded 2-0 series hole, which is certainly not insurmountable, but is daunting. Historically, teams that lose the first two games of a best-of-seven MLB postseason series go on to win the series only 16.2 percent of the time. 

Now that Game 2 is in the books and the World Series is shifting to Minute Maid Park for Games 3-5, let's check in with our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) for the latest World Series odds.

Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Dodgers in 4: 😭 😭 😭
  • Dodgers in 5: 16.0 percent
  • Dodgers in 6: 20.2 percent
  • Dodgers in 7: 19.7 percent

Following their Game 1 win, the Dodgers had a 71.4 percent chance to win the series. Now it's down to 55.9 percent after the Game 2 loss. It's close to a coin flip at this point.

Houston Astros

  • Astros in 4: 😭 😭 😭
  • Astros in 5: 10.0 percent
  • Astros in 6: 17.0 percent
  • Astros in 7: 17.1 percent

The Game 2 win equals a substantial increase in the Astros' odds of winning the World Series. Following Game 1, their best odds were a 13.2 percent chance to win the series in seven games. Now they're up to 17.1 percent. It might not seem like much, but that's a pretty significant gain.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories