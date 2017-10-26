SportsLine MLB playoff projections: Updated World Series odds after thrilling Game 2
The Astros evened the series 1-1 with a win in the wild back-and-forth Game 2
The 2017 World Series has been reduced to a best-of-five series.
Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, the Houston Astros outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in 11 innings to earn a thrilling 7-6 in Game 2 of the Fall Classic. The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1.
With the win, the Astros avoided the dreaded 2-0 series hole, which is certainly not insurmountable, but is daunting. Historically, teams that lose the first two games of a best-of-seven MLB postseason series go on to win the series only 16.2 percent of the time.
Now that Game 2 is in the books and the World Series is shifting to Minute Maid Park for Games 3-5, let's check in with our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) for the latest World Series odds.
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Dodgers in 4: 😭 😭 😭
- Dodgers in 5: 16.0 percent
- Dodgers in 6: 20.2 percent
- Dodgers in 7: 19.7 percent
Following their Game 1 win, the Dodgers had a 71.4 percent chance to win the series. Now it's down to 55.9 percent after the Game 2 loss. It's close to a coin flip at this point.
Houston Astros
- Astros in 4: 😭 😭 😭
- Astros in 5: 10.0 percent
- Astros in 6: 17.0 percent
- Astros in 7: 17.1 percent
The Game 2 win equals a substantial increase in the Astros' odds of winning the World Series. Following Game 1, their best odds were a 13.2 percent chance to win the series in seven games. Now they're up to 17.1 percent. It might not seem like much, but that's a pretty significant gain.
-
