SportsLine MLB playoff projections: Updated World Series odds for Dodgers, Astros
The Dodgers inched closer to a World Series title with their Game 1 win Tuesday night
The Dodgers are three wins away from their sixth World Series championship since moving to Los Angeles in 1958, and their seventh in franchise history overall.
Tuesday night the Dodgers bested the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series (LAD 3, HOU 1) thanks to the transcendent Clayton Kershaw and another clutch home run from Justin Turner. Game 2 is Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Needless to say, the Game 1 win improved the Dodgers' odds of winning the 2017 World Series. To find out exactly how much, let's turn to our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Here are the latest World Series odds.
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Dodgers in 4: 14.5 percent
- Dodgers in 5: 22.2 percent
- Dodgers in 6: 18.9 percent
- Dodgers in 7: 15.8 percent
SportsLine really likes the Dodgers' odds of winning the World Series in five or six games, giving them more than a 40 percent chance to win the series in either of those two games. Overall, that is a 71.4 percent chance for the Dodgers to win the World Series, in any game.
Houston Astros
- Astros in 4: 😭 😭 😭
- Astros in 5: 4.3 percent
- Astros in 6: 11.2 percent
- Astros in 7: 13.2 percent
An uphill battle, this will be. SportsLine thinks the longer the series goes, the better the Astros' chances, though at no point does the projection system see Houston having a better chance to win the series than the Dodgers. SportsLine thinks the Dodgers have a better chance to sweep (14.5 percent) than the Astros do of winning in seven games (13.2 percent).
-
The at-bat that may have changed the WS
Justin Turner got the best of Dallas Keuchel in Game 1
-
Breaking down Kershaw's 11 strikeouts
A closer look at each of Kershaw's strikeouts as he gets closer to ending one of sports' worst...
-
Kershaw is rewriting his October resume
The Dodgers took Game 1 of the World Series thanks to a masterful performance from their a...
-
What having 1-0 World Series lead means
What does it mean to be up 1-0 in a best-of-seven postseason series?
-
The underappreciated Alex Bregman
Lest we forget after his World Series homer against Kershaw, Bregman has very bright future...
-
Taylor catalyst, Turner hero for Dodgers
The Dodgers' offense in Game 1 of the World Series sure looked familiar
Add a Comment