SportsLine MLB playoff projections: Updated World Series odds for Dodgers, Astros

The Dodgers are three wins away from their sixth World Series championship since moving to Los Angeles in 1958, and their seventh in franchise history overall.

Tuesday night the Dodgers bested the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series (LAD 3, HOU 1) thanks to the transcendent Clayton Kershaw and another clutch home run from Justin Turner. Game 2 is Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Needless to say, the Game 1 win improved the Dodgers' odds of winning the 2017 World Series. To find out exactly how much, let's turn to our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Here are the latest World Series odds.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers in 4: 14.5 percent

14.5 percent Dodgers in 5: 22.2 percent

22.2 percent Dodgers in 6: 18.9 percent

18.9 percent Dodgers in 7: 15.8 percent

SportsLine really likes the Dodgers' odds of winning the World Series in five or six games, giving them more than a 40 percent chance to win the series in either of those two games. Overall, that is a 71.4 percent chance for the Dodgers to win the World Series, in any game.

Houston Astros

Astros in 4: 😭 😭 😭

😭 😭 😭 Astros in 5: 4.3 percent

4.3 percent Astros in 6: 11.2 percent

11.2 percent Astros in 7: 13.2 percent

An uphill battle, this will be. SportsLine thinks the longer the series goes, the better the Astros' chances, though at no point does the projection system see Houston having a better chance to win the series than the Dodgers. SportsLine thinks the Dodgers have a better chance to sweep (14.5 percent) than the Astros do of winning in seven games (13.2 percent).