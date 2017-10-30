SportsLine MLB playoff projections: World Series odds after Astros win Game 5

Sunday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in a wild and thrilling Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the World Series. The final score was 13-12 in 10 innings. The game had on the edge of their seat from start to finish.

Needless to say, the Game 5 win improved the Astros' chances of winning the World Series substantially. They're only one win away now. To help us break down the current World Series odds, let's turn to our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Here's where things stand now.

Houston Astros

Astros in 6: 47 percent

47 percent Astros in 7: 24 percent

The 'Stros have two chances to win one game, and in Game 6, they'll send Justin Verlander to the mound. Verlander is pretty much the only ace caliber pitcher who has pitched like an ace all postseason. Everyone else, including Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel in Game 5, has had a big hiccup at some point. Houston's odds of winning the World Series stand at 71 percent.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers in 6: 😭 😭 😭

😭 😭 😭 Dodgers in 7: 29 percent

The Dodgers are in quite the predicament right now. Sure, the series is going back to Dodger Stadium for Game 6 and potentially Game 7, but their bullpen is taxed and neither Rich Hill nor Yu Darvish can be counted on to pitch deep into the game. It would be foolish to count the Dodgers out though. They weren't the best team in baseball during the regular season by accident. But the odds are stacked against them at this point.