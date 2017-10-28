SportsLine MLB playoff projections: World Series odds update after Astros win Game 3

Friday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 2-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers with their 5-3 win in Game 3 of the 2017 World Series. The 'Stros are now only two wins away from the first World Series title in franchise history. Game 4 is Saturday night.

Needless to say, the Game 3 win improved the Astros' odds of winning the 2017 World Series. To find out exactly how much, let's turn to our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Here are the latest World Series odds.

Houston Astros

Astros in 5: 18.2 percent



18.2 percent Astros in 6: 24.5 percent

24.5 percent Astros in 7: 19.0 percent

For the first time in the World Series, the Astros are favored to win. They came into the series as underdogs despite winning 101 games during the regular season, mostly because the Dodgers won 104 games and are just that darn good. SportsLine gives Houston a 61.7 percent chance to win the series. Following their Game 1 loss, it was only 28.7 percent.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers in 6: 16.5 percent



16.5 percent Dodgers in 7: 21.8 percent

All things considered, having a 16.5 percent chance to win the series in six games while being down 2-1 is pretty good. That shows the strength of the Los Angeles roster. They're going to need their lineup to start clicking, however. And for a starter other than Clayton Kershaw to pitch deep into the game at some point to take pressure off the bullpen.