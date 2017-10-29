SportsLine MLB playoff projections: World Series odds updated after Dodgers win Game 4

Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the 2017 World Series. The best-of-seven series is now even at 2-2.

That victory also improved the Dodgers' likelihood of winning the World Series by a fair amount -- to the extent that they're the favorites again. Let's turn to our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) to reveal the specifics of the latest World Series odds.

Houston Astros

Astros in 6: 18.3 percent



18.3 percent Astros in 7: 20.3 percent

Yes, the Astros are once again the underdogs. They had briefly been the favorites after their Game 3 victory, but that goodwill is gone -- in part because Houston no longer posses home-field advantage, and in part because SportsLine sees the Dodgers as the better overall team. That doesn't mean the Astros are a lost cause, obviously, just that them winning isn't more likely than not.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers in 6: 32.1 percent



32.1 percent Dodgers in 7: 29.3 percent

Unlike the Astros, who have better odds if the series goes to a Game 7, the Dodgers are more likely to wrap things up on Halloween. Part of that has to do with the expectation that L.A. will win Game 5 with Clayton Kershaw on the mound. We'll see if that's the case -- if so, expect SportsLine to really make the Dodgers the overwhelming favorites entering Tuesday's action.