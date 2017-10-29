SportsLine MLB playoff projections: World Series odds updated after Dodgers win Game 4

The Dodgers are the favorites again

Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the 2017 World Series. The best-of-seven series is now even at 2-2.

That victory also improved the Dodgers' likelihood of winning the World Series by a fair amount -- to the extent that they're the favorites again. Let's turn to our friends at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) to reveal the specifics of the latest World Series odds. 

Houston Astros

  • Astros in 6: 18.3 percent
  • Astros in 7: 20.3 percent

Yes, the Astros are once again the underdogs. They had briefly been the favorites after their Game 3 victory, but that goodwill is gone -- in part because Houston no longer posses home-field advantage, and in part because SportsLine sees the Dodgers as the better overall team. That doesn't mean the Astros are a lost cause, obviously, just that them winning isn't more likely than not.

Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Dodgers in 6: 32.1 percent
  • Dodgers in 7: 29.3 percent

Unlike the Astros, who have better odds if the series goes to a Game 7, the Dodgers are more likely to wrap things up on Halloween. Part of that has to do with the expectation that L.A. will win Game 5 with Clayton Kershaw on the mound. We'll see if that's the case -- if so, expect SportsLine to really make the Dodgers the overwhelming favorites entering Tuesday's action.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

