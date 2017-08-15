SportsLine MLB playoff race projections: Red Sox chasing Astros for AL top seed

We're in the dog days of the 2017 MLB season, and that means our focus is mostly on the various and sundry playoff races.

Obviously, a glance at the standings page will give you an idea of where things stand when it comes to those coveted 10 postseason berths, but to peer a bit more deeply into these vital matters, we'll turn to our compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. It's partly based on results to date, of course, but how each team projects the rest of the way at the roster level also plays a big role.

So below you'll see each team's forecast regular-season record for 2017, forecast record for the remainder of the season, chances that they make the playoffs via division title or wild-card berth, and then the current chances that they win the pennant and World Series. Pretty much covers it, no? By the way, these numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system.

First up, the American League ...

AMERICAN LEAGUE SEASON FORECAST REST OF SEASON MAKE PLAYOFFS POSTSEASON SUCCESS WINS LOSS WIN% WINS LOSS WIN% WIN DIV PLAYOFF ALCS ODDS LCS% WS ODDS WS% Houston Astros 97.2 64.8 60.0% 25.2 19.8 56.1% 92.9% 98.3% 2/1, 33.3% 31.53% 6/1, 14.3% 12.40% Boston Red Sox 94.1 67.9 58.1% 27.1 17.9 60.2% 76.3% 94.2% 5/2, 28.6% 28.42% 6/1, 14.3% 10.65% Cleveland Indians 89.4 72.6 55.2% 26.4 20.6 56.1% 70.1% 81.1% 3/1, 25% 17.88% 7/1, 12.5% 6.58% New York Yankees 87.0 75.0 53.7% 26.0 20.0 56.4% 18.8% 62.6% 7/1, 12.5% 8.31% 16/1, 5.9% 3.22% Los Angeles Angels 82.9 79.2 51.1% 21.9 21.1 50.8% 4.0% 31.8% 20/1, 4.8% 3.47% 40/1, 2.4% 0.97% Minnesota Twins 82.4 79.6 50.9% 23.4 22.6 51.0% 15.5% 32.6% 40/1, 2.4% 2.30% 80/1, 1.2% 0.54% Kansas City Royals 81.5 80.5 50.3% 22.5 22.5 50.0% 13.0% 26.6% 15/1, 6.2% 3.31% 30/1, 3.2% 0.99% Tampa Bay Rays 81.1 80.9 50.1% 22.1 20.9 51.4% 3.4% 21.9% 30/1, 3.2% 1.31% 60/1, 1.6% 0.35% Texas Rangers 80.7 81.3 49.8% 24.7 21.3 53.7% 1.8% 20.0% 150/1, 0.7% 1.70% 300/1, 0.3% 0.41% Seattle Mariners 79.9 82.1 49.3% 20.9 22.1 48.6% 1.3% 15.4% 20/1, 4.8% 0.89% 40/1, 2.4% 0.42% Baltimore Orioles 77.6 84.4 47.9% 19.6 24.4 44.6% 1.2% 8.4% 50/1, 2% 0.44% 100/1, 1% 0.07% Toronto Blue Jays 75.2 86.8 46.4% 19.2 25.8 42.7% 0.4% 3.5% 50/1, 2% 0.19% 100/1, 1% 0.07% Detroit Tigers 74.0 88.1 45.7% 21.0 24.0 46.6% 1.3% 2.8% 250/1, 0.4% 0.24% 500/1, 0.2% 0.06% Oakland Athletics 70.9 91.1 43.8% 18.9 25.1 42.9% 0.1% 0.7% 5000/1, 0% 0.01% 9999/1, 0% 0.00% Chicago White Sox 61.8 100.2 38.1% 16.8 30.2 35.7% 0.1% 0.1% 5000/1, 0% 0.00% 9999/1, 0% 0.00%



Right now, here's how the AL playoff bracket is projected to look ...

Wild card: Angels at Yankees

ALDS: Indians versus Red Sox

ALDS: Wild-card winner versus Astros

Yep, the Angels -- despite losing Mike Trout for a big chunk of the schedule and getting exactly one start from Garrett Richards -- are in playoff position. We've already run down their improving fortunes. Elsewhere, the Astros' second-half slide has dropped them below 100 projected wins for the first time in a long time. Now, the Red Sox can be considered within range of the top AL seed. The AL wild card still looks like the most compelling race down the stretch, as you have perhaps eight teams with legitimate designs on one of those two spots.

And now for the National League ...

NATIONAL LEAGUE SEASON FORECAST REST OF SEASON MAKE PLAYOFFS POST-SEASON SUCCESS WINS LOSS WIN% WINS LOSS WIN% WIN DIV PLAYOFF NLCS ODDS LCS% WS ODDS WS% Los Angeles Dodgers 112.9 49.1 69.7% 29.9 15.1 66.4% 99.7% 100.0% 1/1, 50% 48.62% 2/1, 33.3% 34.33% Washington Nationals 98.8 63.2 61.0% 28.8 17.2 62.6% 98.7% 99.4% 3/1, 25% 24.38% 6/1, 14.3% 14.73% Arizona Diamondbacks 90.0 72.0 55.5% 25.0 20.0 55.5% 0.2% 77.4% 10/1, 9.1% 6.80% 20/1, 4.8% 3.48% Colorado Rockies 88.4 73.6 54.6% 23.4 21.6 52.1% 0.1% 68.9% 10/1, 9.1% 3.33% 20/1, 4.8% 1.50% Chicago Cubs 87.1 74.9 53.8% 26.1 19.9 56.8% 50.3% 61.9% 5/1, 16.7% 9.88% 10/1, 9.1% 6.30% St Louis Cardinals 85.5 76.6 52.7% 24.5 19.5 55.6% 32.2% 48.0% 9/1, 10% 4.47% 18/1, 5.3% 2.05% Milwaukee Brewers 81.0 81.1 50.0% 19.9 22.1 47.5% 10.9% 18.1% 40/1, 2.4% 1.21% 80/1, 1.2% 0.44% Miami Marlins 79.6 82.4 49.1% 23.6 22.4 51.2% 1.1% 11.0% 250/1, 0.4% 0.41% 500/1, 0.2% 0.10% Pittsburgh Pirates 78.8 83.2 48.6% 20.8 23.2 47.2% 6.4% 11.1% 50/1, 2% 0.71% 100/1, 1% 0.23% New York Mets 75.4 86.6 46.5% 22.4 24.6 47.6% 0.2% 2.5% 500/1, 0.2% 0.12% 1000/1, 0.1% 0.08% Atlanta Braves 73.6 88.4 45.4% 21.6 25.4 45.9% 0.1% 1.5% 500/1, 0.2% 0.04% 1000/1, 0.1% 0.00% Cincinnati Reds 68.0 94.0 42.0% 19.0 25.0 43.1% 0.1% 0.2% 5000/1, 0% 0.02% 9999/1, 0% 0.02% San Francisco Giants 67.9 94.1 41.9% 20.9 22.1 48.5% 0.1% 0.1% 5000/1, 0% 0.01% 9999/1, 0% 0.00% San Diego Padres 65.6 96.4 40.5% 14.6 30.4 32.4% 0.1% 0.1% 5000/1, 0% 0.00% 9999/1, 0% 0.00% Philadelphia Phillies 62.0 100.0 38.3% 19.0 28.0 40.4% 0.1% 0.1% 5000/1, 0% 0.00% 9999/1, 0% 0.00%



Here's the current projected NL playoff bracket ...

Wild card: Rockies at Diamondbacks

NLDS: Cubs versus Nationals

NLDS: Wild-card winner versus Dodgers

In the NL, everything looks reasonably settled except for the NL Central. The Cardinals' recent play has drastically improved their chances of winning the flag, but the reigning champion Cubs still forecast as the team to beat. As you can see, no team in the Central has a strong shot at winning a wild-card spot, so it's essentially four teams -- the Cubs, Cardinals, Brewers and Pirates -- fighting for one spot. Sounds good to us.

On the other end of the continuum, it's looking like a heated "race" between the White Sox and Phillies for the top overall draft pick in 2018.

And that should catch you up on how the playoff field projects. We'll check back in next week and see how things have changed.

