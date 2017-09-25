SportsLine MLB Playoff Race Projections: Who will play D-Backs in Wild Card Game?
Let's see how SportsLine forecasts the race for MLB's 10 playoff spots
We're in the final days of the 2017 regular season, and that means our focus is squarely on the various and sundry playoff races.
Obviously, a glance at the standings page will give you an idea of where things stand when it comes to those coveted 10 postseason berths, but to peer a bit more deeply into these vital matters we'll turn to our compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. It's partly based on results to date, of course, but how each team projects the rest of the way at the roster level also plays a big role.
So below you'll see each team's forecast regular-season record for 2017, forecast record for the remainder of the season, chances that they make the playoffs via division title or wild-card berth, and then the current chances that they win the pennant and World Series. Pretty much covers it, no? By the way, these numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system.
First, let's jump into the AL:
AMERICAN
LEAGUE
SEASON FORECAST
REST OF SEASON
MAKE PLAYOFFS
POST-SEASON SUCCESS
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WIN DIV
PLAYOFF
ALCS ODDS
LCS%
WS ODDS
WS%
Cleveland Indians
101.8
60.2
62.9%
3.8
2.2
64.0%
100.0%
100.0%
1/1, 50%
34.93%
9/4, 30.8%
18.37%
Houston Astros
98.1
63.9
60.6%
3.1
3.9
44.4%
100.0%
100.0%
12/5, 29.4%
20.16%
5/1, 16.7%
8.72%
Boston Red Sox
95.7
66.3
59.1%
4.7
2.3
66.6%
99.6%
100.0%
4/1, 20%
29.74%
10/1, 9.1%
14.91%
New York Yankees
90.5
71.5
55.9%
4.5
2.5
64.3%
0.4%
100.0%
11/2, 15.4%
10.22%
14/1, 6.7%
4.69%
Minnesota Twins
85.3
76.8
52.6%
3.2
2.8
54.1%
0.0%
99.8%
15/1, 6.2%
4.95%
30/1, 3.2%
1.69%
Los Angeles Angels
81.0
81.0
50.0%
4.0
3.0
57.7%
0.0%
0.2%
150/1, 0.7%
0.00%
300/1, 0.3%
0.00%
Kansas City Royals
79.6
82.4
49.2%
3.6
3.4
51.8%
0.0%
0.0%
150/1, 0.7%
0.00%
300/1, 0.3%
0.00%
Texas Rangers
79.5
82.5
49.1%
3.5
3.5
49.9%
0.0%
0.0%
150/1, 0.7%
0.00%
300/1, 0.3%
0.00%
Tampa Bay Rays
78.9
83.1
48.7%
2.9
3.1
48.3%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Seattle Mariners
77.7
84.3
48.0%
2.7
3.3
45.0%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Baltimore Orioles
77.2
84.8
47.6%
2.2
2.8
43.8%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Oakland Athletics
75.4
86.6
46.5%
3.4
3.6
48.7%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Toronto Blue Jays
75.0
87.0
46.3%
2.0
4.0
33.8%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Chicago White Sox
65.6
96.4
40.5%
2.6
4.4
37.7%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Detroit Tigers
64.0
98.0
39.5%
2.0
4.0
33.2%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Here's how SportsLine as of Monday projects the American League playoff bracket:
- Wild Card Game: Twins at Yankees
- ALDS: Red Sox vs. Astros
- ALDS: Wild-card winner vs. Indians
As you can see, the Indians are projected for 102 wins, which would be the second-most in franchise history. Elsewhere, among the teams projected to make the postseason in the AL, the Twins have the "lowest" playoff percentage at 99.8. In other words, everything's pretty much decided in the American League. That pretty much goes for seeding, too. On the other end of the continuum, the Tigers are projected to give the Giants a run for top overall pick in the 2018 draft.
And now for the NL ...
NATIONAL
LEAGUE
SEASON FORECAST
REST OF SEASON
MAKE PLAYOFFS
POST-SEASON SUCCESS
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WIN DIV
PLAYOFF
NLCS ODDS
LCS%
WS ODDS
WS%
Los Angeles Dodgers
102.9
59.1
63.5%
3.9
2.1
64.8%
100.0%
100.0%
6/5, 45.5%
43.67%
3/1, 25%
23.04%
Washington Nationals
98.4
63.6
60.8%
4.4
2.6
63.3%
100.0%
100.0%
3/1, 25%
26.29%
8/1, 11.1%
15.31%
Arizona Diamondbacks
93.7
68.3
57.8%
3.7
2.3
61.3%
0.0%
100.0%
11/2, 15.4%
11.99%
14/1, 6.7%
5.25%
Chicago Cubs
90.9
71.1
56.1%
3.9
3.1
55.8%
99.9%
100.0%
4/1, 20%
13.43%
9/1, 10%
6.29%
Colorado Rockies
86.9
75.1
53.6%
2.9
3.1
47.9%
0.0%
74.3%
12/1, 7.7%
3.15%
30/1, 3.2%
1.15%
Milwaukee Brewers
85.4
76.6
52.7%
3.4
2.6
56.4%
0.0%
10.5%
20/1, 4.8%
0.73%
40/1, 2.4%
0.25%
St Louis Cardinals
84.9
77.1
52.4%
3.9
3.1
55.6%
0.1%
14.1%
20/1, 4.8%
0.74%
40/1, 2.4%
0.35%
Miami Marlins
76.6
85.4
47.3%
3.6
3.4
52.0%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Atlanta Braves
73.9
88.1
45.6%
3.9
4.1
48.5%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Pittsburgh Pirates
73.5
88.5
45.4%
2.5
3.5
41.2%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
San Diego Padres
72.0
90.0
44.5%
2.0
4.0
33.9%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
New York Mets
69.5
92.5
42.9%
3.5
3.5
49.7%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Cincinnati Reds
67.8
94.2
41.9%
1.8
4.2
30.3%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Philadelphia Phillies
64.6
97.5
39.8%
2.6
3.4
42.5%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
San Francisco Giants
63.7
98.3
39.3%
2.7
3.3
44.9%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
And here's the current projected NL bracket ...
- Wild Card Game: Rockies at Diamondbacks
- NLDS: Cubs vs. Nationals
- NLDS: Wild-card winner vs. Dodgers
The last couple of days have been unkind the Brewers and Cardinals, and that's reflected by the fact that the Rockies now have roughly a three-in-four chance of claiming that second wild-card berth. By implication, the Dodgers and Indians and still vying for top overall seed (and the right to host a potential Game 7 of the World Series). Overall, we've still got a shot to have four 100-win teams in the postseason.
Developing!
