SportsLine MLB Playoff Race Projections: Who will play D-Backs in Wild Card Game?

Let's see how SportsLine forecasts the race for MLB's 10 playoff spots

We're in the final days of the 2017 regular season, and that means our focus is squarely on the various and sundry playoff races. 

Obviously, a glance at the standings page will give you an idea of where things stand when it comes to those coveted 10 postseason berths, but to peer a bit more deeply into these vital matters we'll turn to our compadres over at  SportsLine  (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. It's partly based on results to date, of course, but how each team projects the rest of the way at the roster level also plays a big role. 

So below you'll see each team's forecast regular-season record for 2017, forecast record for the remainder of the season, chances that they make the playoffs via division title or wild-card berth, and then the current chances that they win the pennant and World Series. Pretty much covers it, no? By the way, these numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system. 

First, let's jump into the AL: 

AMERICAN

LEAGUE

SEASON FORECAST

REST OF SEASON

MAKE PLAYOFFS

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

WINS

LOSS

WIN%

WINS

LOSS

WIN%

WIN DIV

PLAYOFF

ALCS ODDS

LCS%

WS ODDS

WS%

Cleveland Indians

101.8

60.2

62.9%

3.8

2.2

64.0%

100.0%

100.0%

1/1, 50%

34.93%

9/4, 30.8%

18.37%

Houston Astros

98.1

63.9

60.6%

3.1

3.9

44.4%

100.0%

100.0%

12/5, 29.4%

20.16%

5/1, 16.7%

8.72%

Boston Red Sox

95.7

66.3

59.1%

4.7

2.3

66.6%

99.6%

100.0%

4/1, 20%

29.74%

10/1, 9.1%

14.91%

New York Yankees

90.5

71.5

55.9%

4.5

2.5

64.3%

0.4%

100.0%

11/2, 15.4%

10.22%

14/1, 6.7%

4.69%

Minnesota Twins

85.3

76.8

52.6%

3.2

2.8

54.1%

0.0%

99.8%

15/1, 6.2%

4.95%

30/1, 3.2%

1.69%

Los Angeles Angels

81.0

81.0

50.0%

4.0

3.0

57.7%

0.0%

0.2%

150/1, 0.7%

0.00%

300/1, 0.3%

0.00%

Kansas City Royals

79.6

82.4

49.2%

3.6

3.4

51.8%

0.0%

0.0%

150/1, 0.7%

0.00%

300/1, 0.3%

0.00%

Texas Rangers

79.5

82.5

49.1%

3.5

3.5

49.9%

0.0%

0.0%

150/1, 0.7%

0.00%

300/1, 0.3%

0.00%

Tampa Bay Rays

78.9

83.1

48.7%

2.9

3.1

48.3%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

Seattle Mariners

77.7

84.3

48.0%

2.7

3.3

45.0%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

Baltimore Orioles

77.2

84.8

47.6%

2.2

2.8

43.8%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

Oakland Athletics

75.4

86.6

46.5%

3.4

3.6

48.7%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

Toronto Blue Jays

75.0

87.0

46.3%

2.0

4.0

33.8%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

Chicago White Sox

65.6

96.4

40.5%

2.6

4.4

37.7%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

Detroit Tigers

64.0

98.0

39.5%

2.0

4.0

33.2%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%


Here's how SportsLine as of Monday projects the American League playoff bracket:

  • Wild Card Game: Twins at Yankees
  • ALDS: Red Sox vs. Astros
  • ALDS: Wild-card winner vs. Indians

As you can see, the Indians are projected for 102 wins, which would be the second-most in franchise history. Elsewhere, among the teams projected to make the postseason in the AL, the Twins have the "lowest" playoff percentage at 99.8. In other words, everything's pretty much decided in the American League. That pretty much goes for seeding, too. On the other end of the continuum, the Tigers are projected to give the Giants a run for top overall pick in the 2018 draft.

And now for the NL ...

NATIONAL

LEAGUE

SEASON FORECAST

REST OF SEASON

MAKE PLAYOFFS

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

WINS

LOSS

WIN%

WINS

LOSS

WIN%

WIN DIV

PLAYOFF

NLCS ODDS

LCS%

WS ODDS

WS%

Los Angeles Dodgers

102.9

59.1

63.5%

3.9

2.1

64.8%

100.0%

100.0%

6/5, 45.5%

43.67%

3/1, 25%

23.04%

Washington Nationals

98.4

63.6

60.8%

4.4

2.6

63.3%

100.0%

100.0%

3/1, 25%

26.29%

8/1, 11.1%

15.31%

Arizona Diamondbacks

93.7

68.3

57.8%

3.7

2.3

61.3%

0.0%

100.0%

11/2, 15.4%

11.99%

14/1, 6.7%

5.25%

Chicago Cubs

90.9

71.1

56.1%

3.9

3.1

55.8%

99.9%

100.0%

4/1, 20%

13.43%

9/1, 10%

6.29%

Colorado Rockies

86.9

75.1

53.6%

2.9

3.1

47.9%

0.0%

74.3%

12/1, 7.7%

3.15%

30/1, 3.2%

1.15%

Milwaukee Brewers

85.4

76.6

52.7%

3.4

2.6

56.4%

0.0%

10.5%

20/1, 4.8%

0.73%

40/1, 2.4%

0.25%

St Louis Cardinals

84.9

77.1

52.4%

3.9

3.1

55.6%

0.1%

14.1%

20/1, 4.8%

0.74%

40/1, 2.4%

0.35%

Miami Marlins

76.6

85.4

47.3%

3.6

3.4

52.0%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

Atlanta Braves

73.9

88.1

45.6%

3.9

4.1

48.5%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

Pittsburgh Pirates

73.5

88.5

45.4%

2.5

3.5

41.2%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

San Diego Padres

72.0

90.0

44.5%

2.0

4.0

33.9%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

New York Mets

69.5

92.5

42.9%

3.5

3.5

49.7%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

Cincinnati Reds

67.8

94.2

41.9%

1.8

4.2

30.3%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

Philadelphia Phillies

64.6

97.5

39.8%

2.6

3.4

42.5%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

San Francisco Giants

63.7

98.3

39.3%

2.7

3.3

44.9%

0.0%

0.0%

1/0, 0%

0.00%

1/0, 0%

0.00%


And here's the current projected NL bracket ... 

  • Wild Card Game: Rockies at Diamondbacks
  • NLDS: Cubs vs. Nationals
  • NLDS: Wild-card winner vs. Dodgers

The last couple of days have been unkind the Brewers and Cardinals, and that's reflected by the fact that the Rockies now have roughly a three-in-four chance of claiming that second wild-card berth. By implication, the Dodgers and Indians and still vying for top overall seed (and the right to host a potential Game 7 of the World Series). Overall, we've still got a shot to have four 100-win teams in the postseason.

Developing!

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry

