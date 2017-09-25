SportsLine MLB Playoff Race Projections: Who will play D-Backs in Wild Card Game?

We're in the final days of the 2017 regular season, and that means our focus is squarely on the various and sundry playoff races.

Obviously, a glance at the standings page will give you an idea of where things stand when it comes to those coveted 10 postseason berths, but to peer a bit more deeply into these vital matters we'll turn to our compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. It's partly based on results to date, of course, but how each team projects the rest of the way at the roster level also plays a big role.

So below you'll see each team's forecast regular-season record for 2017, forecast record for the remainder of the season, chances that they make the playoffs via division title or wild-card berth, and then the current chances that they win the pennant and World Series. Pretty much covers it, no? By the way, these numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system.

First, let's jump into the AL:

AMERICAN LEAGUE SEASON FORECAST REST OF SEASON MAKE PLAYOFFS POST-SEASON SUCCESS WINS LOSS WIN% WINS LOSS WIN% WIN DIV PLAYOFF ALCS ODDS LCS% WS ODDS WS% Cleveland Indians 101.8 60.2 62.9% 3.8 2.2 64.0% 100.0% 100.0% 1/1, 50% 34.93% 9/4, 30.8% 18.37% Houston Astros 98.1 63.9 60.6% 3.1 3.9 44.4% 100.0% 100.0% 12/5, 29.4% 20.16% 5/1, 16.7% 8.72% Boston Red Sox 95.7 66.3 59.1% 4.7 2.3 66.6% 99.6% 100.0% 4/1, 20% 29.74% 10/1, 9.1% 14.91% New York Yankees 90.5 71.5 55.9% 4.5 2.5 64.3% 0.4% 100.0% 11/2, 15.4% 10.22% 14/1, 6.7% 4.69% Minnesota Twins 85.3 76.8 52.6% 3.2 2.8 54.1% 0.0% 99.8% 15/1, 6.2% 4.95% 30/1, 3.2% 1.69% Los Angeles Angels 81.0 81.0 50.0% 4.0 3.0 57.7% 0.0% 0.2% 150/1, 0.7% 0.00% 300/1, 0.3% 0.00% Kansas City Royals 79.6 82.4 49.2% 3.6 3.4 51.8% 0.0% 0.0% 150/1, 0.7% 0.00% 300/1, 0.3% 0.00% Texas Rangers 79.5 82.5 49.1% 3.5 3.5 49.9% 0.0% 0.0% 150/1, 0.7% 0.00% 300/1, 0.3% 0.00% Tampa Bay Rays 78.9 83.1 48.7% 2.9 3.1 48.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Seattle Mariners 77.7 84.3 48.0% 2.7 3.3 45.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Baltimore Orioles 77.2 84.8 47.6% 2.2 2.8 43.8% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Oakland Athletics 75.4 86.6 46.5% 3.4 3.6 48.7% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Toronto Blue Jays 75.0 87.0 46.3% 2.0 4.0 33.8% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Chicago White Sox 65.6 96.4 40.5% 2.6 4.4 37.7% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Detroit Tigers 64.0 98.0 39.5% 2.0 4.0 33.2% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00%



Here's how SportsLine as of Monday projects the American League playoff bracket:

Wild Card Game: Twins at Yankees

ALDS: Red Sox vs. Astros

ALDS: Wild-card winner vs. Indians

As you can see, the Indians are projected for 102 wins, which would be the second-most in franchise history. Elsewhere, among the teams projected to make the postseason in the AL, the Twins have the "lowest" playoff percentage at 99.8. In other words, everything's pretty much decided in the American League. That pretty much goes for seeding, too. On the other end of the continuum, the Tigers are projected to give the Giants a run for top overall pick in the 2018 draft.

And now for the NL ...

NATIONAL LEAGUE SEASON FORECAST REST OF SEASON MAKE PLAYOFFS POST-SEASON SUCCESS WINS LOSS WIN% WINS LOSS WIN% WIN DIV PLAYOFF NLCS ODDS LCS% WS ODDS WS% Los Angeles Dodgers 102.9 59.1 63.5% 3.9 2.1 64.8% 100.0% 100.0% 6/5, 45.5% 43.67% 3/1, 25% 23.04% Washington Nationals 98.4 63.6 60.8% 4.4 2.6 63.3% 100.0% 100.0% 3/1, 25% 26.29% 8/1, 11.1% 15.31% Arizona Diamondbacks 93.7 68.3 57.8% 3.7 2.3 61.3% 0.0% 100.0% 11/2, 15.4% 11.99% 14/1, 6.7% 5.25% Chicago Cubs 90.9 71.1 56.1% 3.9 3.1 55.8% 99.9% 100.0% 4/1, 20% 13.43% 9/1, 10% 6.29% Colorado Rockies 86.9 75.1 53.6% 2.9 3.1 47.9% 0.0% 74.3% 12/1, 7.7% 3.15% 30/1, 3.2% 1.15% Milwaukee Brewers 85.4 76.6 52.7% 3.4 2.6 56.4% 0.0% 10.5% 20/1, 4.8% 0.73% 40/1, 2.4% 0.25% St Louis Cardinals 84.9 77.1 52.4% 3.9 3.1 55.6% 0.1% 14.1% 20/1, 4.8% 0.74% 40/1, 2.4% 0.35% Miami Marlins 76.6 85.4 47.3% 3.6 3.4 52.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Atlanta Braves 73.9 88.1 45.6% 3.9 4.1 48.5% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Pittsburgh Pirates 73.5 88.5 45.4% 2.5 3.5 41.2% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% San Diego Padres 72.0 90.0 44.5% 2.0 4.0 33.9% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% New York Mets 69.5 92.5 42.9% 3.5 3.5 49.7% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Cincinnati Reds 67.8 94.2 41.9% 1.8 4.2 30.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Philadelphia Phillies 64.6 97.5 39.8% 2.6 3.4 42.5% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% San Francisco Giants 63.7 98.3 39.3% 2.7 3.3 44.9% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00%



And here's the current projected NL bracket ...

Wild Card Game: Rockies at Diamondbacks

NLDS: Cubs vs. Nationals

NLDS: Wild-card winner vs. Dodgers

The last couple of days have been unkind the Brewers and Cardinals, and that's reflected by the fact that the Rockies now have roughly a three-in-four chance of claiming that second wild-card berth. By implication, the Dodgers and Indians and still vying for top overall seed (and the right to host a potential Game 7 of the World Series). Overall, we've still got a shot to have four 100-win teams in the postseason.

Developing!