SportsLine MLB projections: Mariners make playoffs, Dodgers win NL West after slow start
As we head toward June, let's take a look at how the rest of the 2018 season might play out
We're roughly two full months into the 2018 regular season. As such, why not check in with our compadres at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) and have a look at the latest playoff projections? Why not indeed.
First up, let's check out the American League ...
AMERICAN
LEAGUE
PWR RANK
FULL SEASON PROJ.
MAKE PLAYOFFS
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
RANK
SIM%
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
ROS WIN
DIVISION
PLAYOFF
AL ODDS
AL%
WS ODDS
WS%
New York Yankees (33-17)
1
65.5%
105.6
56.4
65.2%
64.8%
63.5%
99.7%
3/1, 25%
26.97%
6/1, 14.3%
15.97%
Houston Astros (35-20)
3
63.4%
103.1
58.9
63.6%
63.6%
91.7%
98.9%
5/2, 28.6%
33.04%
5/1, 16.7%
20.61%
Boston Red Sox (37-17)
2
63.4%
101.8
60.2
62.8%
60.0%
36.5%
98.9%
3/1, 25%
17.73%
6/1, 14.3%
8.52%
Cleveland Indians (27-25)
6
57.5%
94.5
67.5
58.3%
61.4%
92.9%
93.6%
4/1, 20%
16.08%
8/1, 11.1%
8.37%
Seattle Mariners (33-20)
8
56.1%
89.6
72.4
55.3%
51.9%
6.5%
61.6%
15/1, 6.2%
4.24%
30/1, 3.2%
1.90%
Oakland Athletics (28-26)
13
52.0%
84.4
77.6
52.1%
52.2%
0.9%
16.6%
40/1, 2.4%
0.61%
80/1, 1.2%
0.23%
Los Angeles Angels (29-25)
14
51.7%
83.7
78.3
51.7%
50.7%
0.9%
17.6%
10/1, 9.1%
0.78%
20/1, 4.8%
0.27%
Minnesota Twins (22-27)
17
49.6%
81.1
80.9
50.1%
52.3%
7.1%
10.4%
15/1, 6.2%
0.44%
30/1, 3.2%
0.14%
Toronto Blue Jays (25-29)
20
47.8%
77.5
84.5
47.8%
48.6%
0.1%
1.9%
100/1, 1%
0.09%
200/1, 0.5%
0.05%
Tampa Bay Rays (26-26)
22
45.8%
73.4
88.6
45.3%
43.1%
0.1%
0.7%
150/1, 0.7%
0.03%
300/1, 0.3%
0.01%
Texas Rangers (22-34)
23
41.6%
68.1
93.9
42.0%
43.5%
0.1%
0.1%
500/1, 0.2%
0.00%
1000/1, 0.1%
0.00%
Detroit Tigers (24-29)
24
41.6%
66.7
95.3
41.2%
39.2%
0.1%
0.1%
150/1, 0.7%
0.00%
300/1, 0.3%
0.00%
Chicago White Sox (16-35)
28
36.7%
60.2
101.8
37.2%
39.8%
0.1%
0.1%
1500/1, 0.1%
0.00%
3000/1, 0%
0.00%
Kansas City Royals (18-36)
29
35.9%
58.6
103.4
36.2%
37.6%
0.1%
0.1%
1500/1, 0.1%
0.00%
3000/1, 0%
0.00%
Baltimore Orioles (17-37)
30
35.3%
58.1
103.9
35.8%
38.0%
0.1%
0.1%
1500/1, 0.1%
0.00%
3000/1, 0%
0.00%
So here's how the playoff field in the AL is currently forecast by the SportsLine Projection System:
- Wild Card Game: Mariners at Red Sox
- ALDS: Indians vs. Astros
- ALDS: Wild-card winner vs. Yankees
It's been a couple of weeks since we've checked in, and we've got a notable change. Specifically, the Mariners are now projected to claim the second wild-card spot in the AL, which would end the longest current playoff drought in MLB.
Even though the Yankees at this writing are a pair of games behind the Red Sox in the AL East, they're expected to barge to 106 wins (rounded off) and claim the flag. Note that the AL West is now forecast to yield four winning teams.
Now let's jump over to the NL ...
NATIONAL
LEAGUE
PWR RANK
FULL SEASON PROJ.
MAKE PLAYOFFS
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
RANK
SIM%
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
ROS WIN
DIVISION
PLAYOFF
NL ODDS
NL%
WS ODDS
WS%
Washington Nationals (30-22)
4
59.5%
97.0
65.0
59.9%
60.9%
75.0%
90.9%
9/2, 18.2%
32.65%
10/1, 9.1%
16.66%
Chicago Cubs (28-22)
5
57.7%
93.8
68.2
57.9%
58.8%
46.8%
78.8%
7/2, 22.2%
16.42%
8/1, 11.1%
8.08%
Milwaukee Brewers (35-20)
7
57.4%
91.8
70.2
56.7%
53.1%
34.8%
73.9%
9/1, 10%
10.17%
18/1, 5.3%
3.66%
Atlanta Braves (31-22)
9
54.9%
88.8
73.2
54.8%
53.0%
16.8%
52.5%
10/1, 9.1%
5.73%
20/1, 4.8%
2.09%
St Louis Cardinals (28-23)
10
54.6%
88.7
73.3
54.7%
54.7%
16.8%
48.7%
12/1, 7.7%
7.23%
25/1, 3.8%
2.82%
Los Angeles Dodgers (25-28)
12
53.1%
87.3
74.7
53.9%
57.1%
48.0%
53.2%
9/2, 18.2%
15.38%
10/1, 9.1%
6.67%
Philadelphia Phillies (29-22)
11
53.2%
85.7
76.3
52.9%
51.1%
7.5%
31.2%
9/1, 10%
3.07%
18/1, 5.3%
1.27%
Arizona Diamondbacks (27-26)
15
51.4%
84.0
78.0
51.9%
52.3%
29.8%
34.0%
15/1, 6.2%
5.19%
30/1, 3.2%
1.58%
Colorado Rockies (29-25)
16
50.9%
81.8
80.2
50.5%
48.9%
19.3%
22.4%
15/1, 6.2%
2.84%
30/1, 3.2%
0.68%
Pittsburgh Pirates (28-25)
18
49.5%
79.7
82.3
49.2%
47.4%
1.5%
7.1%
20/1, 4.8%
0.63%
40/1, 2.4%
0.22%
New York Mets (26-25)
19
48.5%
78.0
84.0
48.2%
46.8%
0.7%
3.8%
12/1, 7.7%
0.27%
25/1, 3.8%
0.05%
San Francisco Giants (25-29)
21
47.4%
75.5
86.5
46.6%
46.7%
2.8%
3.3%
20/1, 4.8%
0.42%
40/1, 2.4%
0.15%
Cincinnati Reds (19-36)
25
39.6%
65.0
97.0
40.1%
43.0%
0.1%
0.1%
1500/1, 0.1%
0.00%
3000/1, 0%
0.00%
Miami Marlins (20-33)
27
39.1%
63.5
98.5
39.2%
39.9%
0.1%
0.1%
1000/1, 0.1%
0.00%
2000/1, 0%
0.00%
San Diego Padres (22-33)
26
39.4%
63.2
98.8
39.0%
38.5%
0.1%
0.1%
500/1, 0.2%
0.00%
1000/1, 0.1%
0.00%
And the current projected playoff field in the National League ...
- Wild Card play-in game: Cardinals at Braves
- Wild Card Game: Cardinals/Braves at Brewers
- NLDS: Dodgers vs. Cubs
- NLDS: Wild-card winner vs. Nationals
So here's a pleasing jumble. The Braves and Cardinals are within one-tenth of a game of one another for that second wild-card spot, so we'll call that a tie. The Brewers, meantime, have surged since last time, and are now projected to have a solid grip on the top wild-card berth while remaining within spitting distance of the Cubs.
The Diamondbacks and Dodgers have trended in opposite directions, and now the Dodgers are projected to back into a sixth straight NL West title, albeit with a mere 87 wins. Remember when the Nats were a source of much hand-wringing? They'll head into Tuesday's slate just a half-game behind the Braves in the NL East and, per SportsLine, projected to equal their win total from a season ago.
Developing!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Angels stars need support
Most of the Angels value this season has come from 3-4 players
-
MLB looking foolish with Rizzo slide
How in the world did a clear violation get reviewed and not overturned?
-
Flyover ad calls for coaches' firing
If the team is in the playoffs, that request is usually going to get shot down
-
Twitter's mind blown by old Brewers logo
It's understandable that people are noticing now, it's only been around since 1978
-
MLB Tuesday: Retaliation for Rizzo?
Plus the Yankees and Astros meet again in New York. Here is everything you need to know about...
-
MLB admits mistake on Rizzo's slide
A day later, the league office acknowledges a mistake