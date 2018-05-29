SportsLine MLB projections: Mariners make playoffs, Dodgers win NL West after slow start

We're roughly two full months into the 2018 regular season. As such, why not check in with our compadres at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) and have a look at the latest playoff projections? Why not indeed.

First up, let's check out the American League ...

AMERICAN LEAGUE PWR RANK FULL SEASON PROJ. MAKE PLAYOFFS POSTSEASON SUCCESS RANK SIM% WINS LOSS WIN% ROS WIN DIVISION PLAYOFF AL ODDS AL% WS ODDS WS% New York Yankees (33-17) 1 65.5% 105.6 56.4 65.2% 64.8% 63.5% 99.7% 3/1, 25% 26.97% 6/1, 14.3% 15.97% Houston Astros (35-20) 3 63.4% 103.1 58.9 63.6% 63.6% 91.7% 98.9% 5/2, 28.6% 33.04% 5/1, 16.7% 20.61% Boston Red Sox (37-17) 2 63.4% 101.8 60.2 62.8% 60.0% 36.5% 98.9% 3/1, 25% 17.73% 6/1, 14.3% 8.52% Cleveland Indians (27-25) 6 57.5% 94.5 67.5 58.3% 61.4% 92.9% 93.6% 4/1, 20% 16.08% 8/1, 11.1% 8.37% Seattle Mariners (33-20) 8 56.1% 89.6 72.4 55.3% 51.9% 6.5% 61.6% 15/1, 6.2% 4.24% 30/1, 3.2% 1.90% Oakland Athletics (28-26) 13 52.0% 84.4 77.6 52.1% 52.2% 0.9% 16.6% 40/1, 2.4% 0.61% 80/1, 1.2% 0.23% Los Angeles Angels (29-25) 14 51.7% 83.7 78.3 51.7% 50.7% 0.9% 17.6% 10/1, 9.1% 0.78% 20/1, 4.8% 0.27% Minnesota Twins (22-27) 17 49.6% 81.1 80.9 50.1% 52.3% 7.1% 10.4% 15/1, 6.2% 0.44% 30/1, 3.2% 0.14% Toronto Blue Jays (25-29) 20 47.8% 77.5 84.5 47.8% 48.6% 0.1% 1.9% 100/1, 1% 0.09% 200/1, 0.5% 0.05% Tampa Bay Rays (26-26) 22 45.8% 73.4 88.6 45.3% 43.1% 0.1% 0.7% 150/1, 0.7% 0.03% 300/1, 0.3% 0.01% Texas Rangers (22-34) 23 41.6% 68.1 93.9 42.0% 43.5% 0.1% 0.1% 500/1, 0.2% 0.00% 1000/1, 0.1% 0.00% Detroit Tigers (24-29) 24 41.6% 66.7 95.3 41.2% 39.2% 0.1% 0.1% 150/1, 0.7% 0.00% 300/1, 0.3% 0.00% Chicago White Sox (16-35) 28 36.7% 60.2 101.8 37.2% 39.8% 0.1% 0.1% 1500/1, 0.1% 0.00% 3000/1, 0% 0.00% Kansas City Royals (18-36) 29 35.9% 58.6 103.4 36.2% 37.6% 0.1% 0.1% 1500/1, 0.1% 0.00% 3000/1, 0% 0.00% Baltimore Orioles (17-37) 30 35.3% 58.1 103.9 35.8% 38.0% 0.1% 0.1% 1500/1, 0.1% 0.00% 3000/1, 0% 0.00%



So here's how the playoff field in the AL is currently forecast by the SportsLine Projection System:

It's been a couple of weeks since we've checked in, and we've got a notable change. Specifically, the Mariners are now projected to claim the second wild-card spot in the AL, which would end the longest current playoff drought in MLB.

Even though the Yankees at this writing are a pair of games behind the Red Sox in the AL East, they're expected to barge to 106 wins (rounded off) and claim the flag. Note that the AL West is now forecast to yield four winning teams.

Now let's jump over to the NL ...

NATIONAL LEAGUE PWR RANK FULL SEASON PROJ. MAKE PLAYOFFS POSTSEASON SUCCESS RANK SIM% WINS LOSS WIN% ROS WIN DIVISION PLAYOFF NL ODDS NL% WS ODDS WS% Washington Nationals (30-22) 4 59.5% 97.0 65.0 59.9% 60.9% 75.0% 90.9% 9/2, 18.2% 32.65% 10/1, 9.1% 16.66% Chicago Cubs (28-22) 5 57.7% 93.8 68.2 57.9% 58.8% 46.8% 78.8% 7/2, 22.2% 16.42% 8/1, 11.1% 8.08% Milwaukee Brewers (35-20) 7 57.4% 91.8 70.2 56.7% 53.1% 34.8% 73.9% 9/1, 10% 10.17% 18/1, 5.3% 3.66% Atlanta Braves (31-22) 9 54.9% 88.8 73.2 54.8% 53.0% 16.8% 52.5% 10/1, 9.1% 5.73% 20/1, 4.8% 2.09% St Louis Cardinals (28-23) 10 54.6% 88.7 73.3 54.7% 54.7% 16.8% 48.7% 12/1, 7.7% 7.23% 25/1, 3.8% 2.82% Los Angeles Dodgers (25-28) 12 53.1% 87.3 74.7 53.9% 57.1% 48.0% 53.2% 9/2, 18.2% 15.38% 10/1, 9.1% 6.67% Philadelphia Phillies (29-22) 11 53.2% 85.7 76.3 52.9% 51.1% 7.5% 31.2% 9/1, 10% 3.07% 18/1, 5.3% 1.27% Arizona Diamondbacks (27-26) 15 51.4% 84.0 78.0 51.9% 52.3% 29.8% 34.0% 15/1, 6.2% 5.19% 30/1, 3.2% 1.58% Colorado Rockies (29-25) 16 50.9% 81.8 80.2 50.5% 48.9% 19.3% 22.4% 15/1, 6.2% 2.84% 30/1, 3.2% 0.68% Pittsburgh Pirates (28-25) 18 49.5% 79.7 82.3 49.2% 47.4% 1.5% 7.1% 20/1, 4.8% 0.63% 40/1, 2.4% 0.22% New York Mets (26-25) 19 48.5% 78.0 84.0 48.2% 46.8% 0.7% 3.8% 12/1, 7.7% 0.27% 25/1, 3.8% 0.05% San Francisco Giants (25-29) 21 47.4% 75.5 86.5 46.6% 46.7% 2.8% 3.3% 20/1, 4.8% 0.42% 40/1, 2.4% 0.15% Cincinnati Reds (19-36) 25 39.6% 65.0 97.0 40.1% 43.0% 0.1% 0.1% 1500/1, 0.1% 0.00% 3000/1, 0% 0.00% Miami Marlins (20-33) 27 39.1% 63.5 98.5 39.2% 39.9% 0.1% 0.1% 1000/1, 0.1% 0.00% 2000/1, 0% 0.00% San Diego Padres (22-33) 26 39.4% 63.2 98.8 39.0% 38.5% 0.1% 0.1% 500/1, 0.2% 0.00% 1000/1, 0.1% 0.00%



And the current projected playoff field in the National League ...

Wild Card play-in game : Cardinals at Braves

: Cardinals at Braves Wild Card Game : Cardinals/Braves at Brewers

: Cardinals/Braves at Brewers NLDS : Dodgers vs. Cubs

: Dodgers vs. Cubs NLDS: Wild-card winner vs. Nationals

So here's a pleasing jumble. The Braves and Cardinals are within one-tenth of a game of one another for that second wild-card spot, so we'll call that a tie. The Brewers, meantime, have surged since last time, and are now projected to have a solid grip on the top wild-card berth while remaining within spitting distance of the Cubs.

The Diamondbacks and Dodgers have trended in opposite directions, and now the Dodgers are projected to back into a sixth straight NL West title, albeit with a mere 87 wins. Remember when the Nats were a source of much hand-wringing? They'll head into Tuesday's slate just a half-game behind the Braves in the NL East and, per SportsLine, projected to equal their win total from a season ago.

Developing!