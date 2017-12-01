SportsLine projections: Measuring Stanton's potential impact on the Giants if traded

The latest news on the seemingly-glacially-slow Giancarlo Stanton trade saga is that the Giants are actually meeting with the Marlins slugger. Due to tampering rules, this can only be done with the blessing of the Marlins, so it's definitely big news.

Something else would be big, too, and that's the possible impact on the Giants' lineup that Stanton would have. Despite a league-wide power surge that resulted in shattering the previous record for MLB home runs in a season, the Giants finished dead last in the majors with 128 homers. Brandon Belt led the team with 18 homers while Brandon Crawford was second with 14. There were injuries, sure, but the home run output was pathetic.

The Giants also play half their games in the HR-suppressing AT&T Park, but Stanton's power plays everywhere. There's no doubt his presence in the middle of that lineup would change the landscape, but not nearly as much as his actual production. He hit 59 homers of his own last year and his .631 slugging percentage would've led Giants' qualifiers by 169 points.

How about wins and chances to make the playoffs in 2018, though? Our SportsLine projection model loves the impact.

San Francisco Giants 2018 Forecast with Stanton

San Francisco Giants Wins Win Division Make Playoffs Current 2018 Forecast 75.3 1.0% 8.8% Forecast with Stanton* 78.5 2.4% 15.9% Potential Impact 3.2 1.4% 7.1%

*Stanton's projected stats with SF: .271 AVG,.365 OBP, 50 HR, 111 RBI

Without Stanton, the current projections have the Giants winning 75.3 games with an 8.8 percent chance of making the playoffs. With Stanton, that goes up to 78.5 wins and 15.9 percent. Maybe that doesn't seem like a big deal to casual fans, but one player almost doubling the playoff chances is a huge move of the needle. The model projects Stanton to hit 50 homers and drive home 111 RBI.

Keep in mind the projection model doesn't account for free agency or any other trades, so things will continue to be fluid throughout the offseason. It's unlikely many moves come close to impacting any team as much as the Giants acquiring Stanton would, though.

Now, the question remains: Will they get him?