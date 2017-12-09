SportsLine projections: Yankees add four wins with Stanton trade, now AL favorites

With the Winter Meetings set to begin Monday, the Major League Baseball world got some premature fireworks on Saturday. NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton is heading from the Marlins to the Yankees, with Starlin Castro being the only big-league piece going back to Miami. Given that the move was mostly for salary relief for the Fish, that isn't all too surprising.

What kind of impact will Stanton have on the Yankees in 2018? We know they have two monsters in the middle of the order (including Aaron Judge) and that probably does a disservice in ignoring Gary Sanchez. The offense already led the majors in home runs last year and they just added the dude who hit 59 dingers in 2017.

The offseason isn't over, but right now the SportsLine model loves the move for the Yankees.

Before the Stanton trade:

The SportsLine projection model had the Yankees going 95-67 with an 86.9 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 55.4 percent chance to take the AL East. The chances to win the World Series were 9.9 percent.

After the Stanton trade:

SportsLine now has the Yankees going 99-63 with a 94.7 percent chance of making the postseason. The chances to win the AL East are 70.5 percent and the chances to win the World Series are up to 14.4 percent.

SportsLine previously had the Indians finishing with the best AL record in 2018 with the Yankees, Astros and Red Sox, in order, following. The Stanton trade has vaulted the Yankees above the Indians, though.