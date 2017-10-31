Spotted at World Series: A fan in Mark McGwire's full Dodger uniform on Halloween
It's not often someone rocks a former batting coach's jersey -- let alone in the World Series and on Halloween
LOS ANGELES -- Not No. 12 in programs but soon to be at least top 25 in your hearts is this ticket-holding sum buck ...
First, it's not often someone shows up to a ballgame -- even Game 6 of the World Series on Halloween -- in full uniform. Second, it's not often someone brandishes the jersey of an erstwhile batting coach. Yes, that would be Mark McGwire's No. 12. He served as Dodgers' hitting coach from 2013 through 2015 before becoming bench coach for the rival Padres.
In any event, this fan mentioned in passing that he owns all of McGwire's jerseys and that his wife says there's a resemblance, which is true enough. Your intrepid correspondent did not get a chance to ask the gentleman's name because he was -- understandably and to his enduring credit -- not especially interested in having a passing conversation with a stranger. And just like that ...
Ol' Ersatz McGwire was off into the gloomy California afternoon, possibly on his way to grab someone who looks like Matt Williams by the lapels.
-
World Series View of the Day
Even being in the top row of a stadium that seats almost 60K people is a nice view in Dodger...
-
World Series Game 6 weather: Overcast
The weather is a lot different for Game 6 than it was in L.A. in Games 1 and 2
-
World Series Game 6 lineups
Here are the lineups for Game 6, when the Astros try to win it all while the Dodgers fight...
-
Jeter says he wouldn't kneel as a player
Jeter says he'd be OK with a player on his team kneeling, even if he wouldn't do the same
-
Dodgers vs. Astros Game 6 live updates
Follow live updates from World Series Game 6 between the Astros and Dodgers on Tuesday nig...
-
Girardi 'surprised' by Yanks' dismissal
Girardi has spent 10 years as New York's manager
Add a Comment