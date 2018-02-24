Spring training schedule: Watch, stream Shohei Ohtani's debut, other MLB games online

It's the first Saturday of Grapefruit and Cactus League action, and the headliner is Shohei Ohtani's MLB debut for the Angels. No, the games don't count in the standings, but our first glimpse of Ohtani against major-league hitters is compelling reason enough to tune in.

Ohtani will be facing the Brewers, and here's how his Angels will line it up:

Halos open home slate of Cactus League games today. Ohtani debuts his halo. #Angels pic.twitter.com/hVhHExpJSb — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) February 24, 2018

Note, of course, that we won't be able to see the two-way chops of Ohtani today, as Jefry Marte will serve as DH. We will, however, get to see a couple of innings of Ohtani on the mound.

And now here's how to watch that game plus the rest of Saturday's 16-game (!) slate ...

Game Start time TV Streaming Braves at Astros 1:05 p.m. ET AT&T SportsNet Southwest MLB.tv Rays at Red Sox 1:05 p.m. ET NESN, MLB Network MLB.tv Blue Jays at Tigers 1:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Nationals at Marlins 1:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Orioles (split squad) at Phillies 1:05 p.m. ET NBC Sports Philadelphia MLB.tv Yankees at Pirates 1:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Cardinals at Mets 1:10 p.m. ET WPIX, FoxSports Midwest MLB.tv Rockies at Reds 3:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Dodgers (split squad) at Royals 3:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Padres at Athletics 3:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Rangers at Cubs 3:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Giants at Dodgers (split squad) 3:05 p.m. ET SportsNet LA MLB.tv White Sox at Mariners 3:10 p.m. ET Root Sports Northwest MLB.tv Indians at Diamondbacks 3:10 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Brewers at Angels 3:10 p.m. ET FoxSports West, FoxSports Wisconsin MLB.tv Twins at Orioles (split squad) 6:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv



Armed with and made better by this knowledge, go forth and observe baseball.