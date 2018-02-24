Spring training schedule: Watch, stream Shohei Ohtani's debut, other MLB games online

It's the first Saturday slate of spring training games, and Ohtani will be taking the mound for the Angels

It's the first Saturday of Grapefruit and Cactus League action, and the headliner is Shohei Ohtani's MLB debut for the Angels. No, the games don't count in the standings, but our first glimpse of Ohtani against major-league hitters is compelling reason enough to tune in. 

Ohtani will be facing the Brewers, and here's how his Angels will line it up:

Note, of course, that we won't be able to see the two-way chops of Ohtani today, as Jefry Marte will serve as DH. We will, however, get to see a couple of innings of Ohtani on the mound. 

And now here's how to watch that game plus the rest of Saturday's 16-game (!) slate ... 

GameStart timeTVStreaming

Braves at Astros

1:05 p.m. ET

AT&T SportsNet Southwest

MLB.tv

Rays at Red Sox

1:05 p.m. ET

NESN, MLB Network

MLB.tv

Blue Jays at Tigers

1:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Nationals at Marlins

1:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Orioles (split squad) at Phillies

1:05 p.m. ET

NBC Sports Philadelphia

MLB.tv

Yankees at Pirates

1:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Cardinals at Mets

1:10 p.m. ET

WPIX, FoxSports Midwest

MLB.tv

Rockies at Reds

3:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Dodgers (split squad) at Royals

3:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Padres at Athletics

3:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Rangers at Cubs

3:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Giants at Dodgers (split squad)

3:05 p.m. ET

SportsNet LA

MLB.tv

White Sox at Mariners

3:10 p.m. ET

Root Sports Northwest

MLB.tv

Indians at Diamondbacks

3:10 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Brewers at Angels

3:10 p.m. ET

FoxSports West, FoxSports Wisconsin

MLB.tv

Twins at Orioles (split squad)

6:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv


Armed with and made better by this knowledge, go forth and observe baseball. 

