Spring training schedule: Watch, stream Shohei Ohtani's debut, other MLB games online
It's the first Saturday slate of spring training games, and Ohtani will be taking the mound for the Angels
It's the first Saturday of Grapefruit and Cactus League action, and the headliner is Shohei Ohtani's MLB debut for the Angels. No, the games don't count in the standings, but our first glimpse of Ohtani against major-league hitters is compelling reason enough to tune in.
Ohtani will be facing the Brewers, and here's how his Angels will line it up:
Note, of course, that we won't be able to see the two-way chops of Ohtani today, as Jefry Marte will serve as DH. We will, however, get to see a couple of innings of Ohtani on the mound.
And now here's how to watch that game plus the rest of Saturday's 16-game (!) slate ...
|Game
|Start time
|TV
|Streaming
Braves at Astros
1:05 p.m. ET
AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Rays at Red Sox
1:05 p.m. ET
NESN, MLB Network
Blue Jays at Tigers
1:05 p.m. ET
None
Nationals at Marlins
1:05 p.m. ET
None
Orioles (split squad) at Phillies
1:05 p.m. ET
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Yankees at Pirates
1:05 p.m. ET
None
Cardinals at Mets
1:10 p.m. ET
WPIX, FoxSports Midwest
Rockies at Reds
3:05 p.m. ET
None
Dodgers (split squad) at Royals
3:05 p.m. ET
None
Padres at Athletics
3:05 p.m. ET
None
Rangers at Cubs
3:05 p.m. ET
None
Giants at Dodgers (split squad)
3:05 p.m. ET
SportsNet LA
White Sox at Mariners
3:10 p.m. ET
Root Sports Northwest
Indians at Diamondbacks
3:10 p.m. ET
None
Brewers at Angels
3:10 p.m. ET
FoxSports West, FoxSports Wisconsin
Twins at Orioles (split squad)
6:05 p.m. ET
None
Armed with and made better by this knowledge, go forth and observe baseball.
-
What to make of Ohtani's spring debut
The Angels' Ohtani faced Milwaukee in Cactus League action on Saturday
-
NCAA team posts historic lopsided win
New Mexico broke the school and WAC single-game run record with a 39-0 victory over Mississippi...
-
2018 MLB season preview: Detroit Tigers
The Tigers are very early in their rebuild and they're counting on Miguel Cabrera to rebound...
-
HR, defense highlights from spring games
The Grapefruit League and Cactus League seasons started on Friday
-
MLB creates baseball storage standard
Data will be collected and then used to determine whether humidors are necessary in 2019
-
MLB teams honor Parkland victims
Spring training play began on Friday, and the Stoneman Douglas tragedy was on the mind of MLB...