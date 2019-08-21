Squirrel steals show at White Sox-Twins game, disrupts dugout and runs through player's legs

Squirrels -- yes, squirrels -- were the talk of Tuesday night's game at Target Field. It was not the Minnesota Twins or Chicago White Sox who took control of the game, but the furry friend who made its way to the field.

A rather bold squirrel made an appearance during the first inning of Monday night's game. The animal headed for the Twins dugout and interrupted the Twins' 6-4 loss to the White Sox.

But that was not the end of the surprise appearances at Target Field this week. During the fifth inning of Tuesday night's game, another squirrel, or perhaps the same one as before, headed back into play. This time the rodent fearlessly headed straight for Twins outfielder Max Kepler's legs and ended up going right through them, and the nutmegging jokes were too easy.

Baseball's over for the night.



Before we go, here's a squirrel nutmegging Max Kepler.



Night, y'all. pic.twitter.com/68JWwSzjUo — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 21, 2019

The squirrel showed some love to the White Sox as well, heading for their dugout after the attempt to take down Kepler by the legs. The broadcasters joked that the squirrel was splitting his time, as Monday's squirrel spent some time in the Twins dugout. People could not resist the jokes on Twitter and White Sox Talk tweeted "this squirrel is... nuts."

This squirrel is... nuts 😏



okay we're done tweeting tonight pic.twitter.com/wXSpAk2wg2 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 21, 2019

In an interview after the game Kepler said on the animal, "I think this is his home now." If the squirrel keeps making an impact on the field the Twins may have to get a jersey fitted and a contract ready for it to sign.

The Twins went on to win the game 14-4. The teams, and potentially the squirrel, will face each other again on Wednesday.