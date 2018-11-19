St. Louis Cardinals bringing back powder blue uniforms in 2019
Consider this a pleasing return to the team's past
The St. Louis Cardinals on Monday made an important fashion announcement for the 2019 season ...
Yep, the powder blues are back in St. Lou. The hue is called "Victory Blue," to be accurate, and the Cardinals will wear the updated look during select Saturday road games starting in the 2019 season. Here's Harrison Bader modeling said updated look ...
And ...
The Cardinals brandished the powder blues from 1976 through 1984, and the look remains wildly popular among the fan base. While this isn't a perfect replication -- no v-neck cut and different striping -- it'll still play.
Need someone to thank for this blessed renaissance? Here's this from the team's official release ...
Former Cardinals outfielder (2001-03), current professional scout and St. Louis-native, Kerry Robinson, who was also on hand for today's event, has strongly advocated for resurrecting the powder blue jerseys. "I always loved the look and style of the powder blue uniforms," said Robinson. As a kid, I dreamed of being just like Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee, so bringing them back is nostalgic for me."
Kerry Robinson, quiet hero. You can get your first glimpse of this heavyweight-championship ensemble on March 30, when the Cardinals visit the Brewers.
