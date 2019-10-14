St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux hits two holes-in-one while golfing ahead of NLDS Game 3

Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux, who will lead his team in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Washington Nationals on Monday, took some time away from the baseball diamond to hang out on the golf course, and had a very unlikely day while doing so.

According to Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, the pitching coach hit a hole-in-one not once, but twice, an occurrence that apparently has a 67 million to one odds of happening. He has better odds of his team winning the World Series.

Starting the day off with an unlikely sports accomplishment is a great confidence booster heading into a postseason game.

Big day for @Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux who had TWO hole-in-ones at the Army/Navy course today. His 5th and 6th... pic.twitter.com/3PNc9PzsS1 — Jon Sciambi (@BoogSciambi) October 14, 2019

Two career holes-in-one (or is it hole-in-ones? Debate amongst yourselves) would be impressive, but today marks his fifth and sixth all-time. If coaching MLB pitchers doesn't work out his golf resume isn't looking too bad.

How is his mini golf game, though?

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt reports that pitching coach Mike Maddux hit a hole-in-one twice today at Army Navy Country Club.



Roughly 67 million to one odds, same as getting the assembled media at Nats Park to come to a consensus on “holes-in-one” or “hole-in-ones.” — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) October 14, 2019

The feat happened at the Army-Navy Country Club and reporters confirm that a hybrid was used on Hole 3 and an 8-iron was used on the other hole-in-one. Whether there is video of Maddux bat-flipping the clubs has yet to be reported, but I like to imagine there was some celebration.

Maddux hopes he is celebrating tonight at Nationals Park, as the Cardinals look to grab their first win of the series, with the Nationals leading 2-0.