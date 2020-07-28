Watch Now: Tuesday's MLB Grand Slam Pick ( 1:15 )

The Cardinals rotation suffered a blow on Tuesday as right-hander Miles Mikolas was placed on the 10-day IL and lost for the remainder of the 2020 season. The team initially announced the injury as a forearm strain, but MLB.com's Anne Rogers writes that the Cardinals have since learned that Mikolas will require season-ending surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his throwing arm. The Cardinals expect Mikolas to return for the 2021 season.

Mikolas was shut down in February because of a strained flexor tendon in his elbow. Had the 2020 regular season started in late March as planned, Mikolas would've missed a substantial portion of the season. Mikolas also dealt with a flexor tendon issue during the 2019 season and received a platelet-rich plasma injection not long after the Cardinals were swept by the Nationals in the NLCS.

The Cardinals had been at 29 players on their 30-man roster, so in corresponding moves right-hander Jake Woodford was recalled from the alternate training site and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos was activated from the injured list. Both Woodford and Gallegos figure to work out of the bullpen.

Mikolas, who turns 32 on Aug. 23, was slated to make his first start of the year on Wednesday against the Twins. He's coming off a 2019 season in which he pitched to a 4.16 ERA (103 ERA+) with a 4.50 K/BB ratio in 32 starts. In 2018 -- his first MLB season after a three-year stint in Japan -- Mikolas finished sixth in the NL Cy Young balloting for the Cardinals. He's signed through the 2023 season.

As for his replacement, the Cardinals still have good rotation depth. Austin Gomber and Daniel Ponce de Leon are both presently on the active roster and have experience starting at the highest level. As well, free agent addition Kwang-hyun Kim was in competition with Carlos Martinez for the final rotation spot before Martinez won out. Kim right now is manager Mike Shildt's primary closer. Woodford also has experience starting in the minors and presents another option for the rotation.