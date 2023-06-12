Stanford starting pitcher Quinn Mathews had quite an outing on Sunday. In an 8-3 victory over Texas in the NCAA Super Regionals, Mathews threw a career-high 156 pitches and registered 16 strikeouts in a complete game.

Mathews, who has a 10-4 record on the season, has thrown at least 100 pitches in 15 of his 17 starts. In this game, he allowed three runs on eight hits and walked just one batter as the Cardinal tied the best-of-three Super Regional series at one game apiece.

The Longhorns took a 2-1 lead in the third inning after Mathews yielded an RBI triple to first baseman Jared Thomas. Later in the inning, right fielder Dylan Campbell plated Thomas on a sacrifice fly.

However, Stanford pushed across a run in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead. The outburst was highlighted by a two-run home run from second baseman Drew Bowser in the fifth inning.

Mathews allowed just one run on three hits while recording eight strikeouts across the final five innings to clinch the win for Stanford. The lone run came on a solo home run from shortstop Mitchell Daly in the seventh inning.

Mathews is considered a top prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft, which takes place next month. According to MLB.com's prospects rankings, the left-hander is rated as the 119th-best prospect.