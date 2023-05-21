The New York Mets have been the carrier of bad vibes at several different points in the 2023 season. After their Sunday afternoon win, however, it's fair to say they have some incredibly positive vibes at the moment. They took the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, 5-4.

It marked the Mets' fourth consecutive victory. It also marked their fourth straight one-run victory. It was the third game of those four that had some late-inning drama, too.

Sunday, it looked like the Mets might be able to avoid sweating out the win. They took a 3-0 lead to the eighth inning. The Guardians would rally, though, with a José Ramírez two-run home run putting the Guardians up 4-3. Were the negative vibes seeping back in?

Not this time. In the bottom half, Starling Marte played hero with a two-run blast.

Aside from bringing back the good vibes and staving off the bad ones, that had to feel pretty nice for Marte. He entered the game hitting .231/.298/.279 (63 OPS+) with just one home run. He was an All-Star last season. This homer was part of a 3-for-4 game, so perhaps this will be the game that turns things around for the 34-year-old.

The Mets just went through a stretch where they lost 16 of 22 and most of those losses were to bad teams (such as the Nationals, Rockies and Reds). They then had a comeback, walk-off win over the Rays on Wednesday, beat the Rays by one on Thursday, had a comeback, walk-off win over the Guardians on Friday and then took this game Sunday afternoon. It's been a wild ride.

That ride continues Sunday night in the second part of the doubleheader. It'll be Cy Young winner Shane Bieber on the hill for the Guardians, but the Mets counter with three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.