Watch Now: Watch Out For The Marlins ( 2:00 )

The Miami Marlins have emerged as surprise contenders in 2020, with an assist from the expanded 16-team playoff field. The Marlins' success thus far in 2020 has been largely in spite of their outfielders, who coming into Tuesday's slate had combined to bat just .213/.305/.322 for the year. That deficit explains why the Marlins leading up to the recent trade deadline swung a deal with the Diamondbacks for Starling Marte.

Marte made his Marlins debut on Tuesday in Miami against the Blue Jays, and he was afforded a clutch spot in the eighth inning of a tie game. Let's roll the tape:

That's Marte's third home run of the season, and the veteran fly-catcher is now slashing a highly useful .310/.380/.460 on the year.

The lead that Marte gave the Fish held up (MIA 3, TOR 2), and now they're back over .500 for the year. The win also snapped an eight-game home losing streak.

Coming into the game against Toronto, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) gave the Marlins just a 20.2 percent chance of claiming one of the eight NL playoff berths that are up for grabs. Marte, though, helped nudge those odds up just a bit, and the expectation is that he'll do more of that over the final month of the regular season.