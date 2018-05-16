Stephen Piscotty hits emotional home run in first at-bat off bereavement list

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty was activated off the bereavement list in time for Tuesday's game in Boston. His first at-bat?

What a moment.



Stephen Piscotty goes yard

in his first at-bat since returning from the bereavement list for the death of his mother. pic.twitter.com/qL1HW8o9rr — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 16, 2018

It was last week when Piscotty came to bat for the first time since his mother's death and he was given a standing ovation. He promptly singled. The funeral services for Gretchen Piscotty -- after losing her nearly year-long battle with ALS -- were Monday. Piscotty was away from the A's for four days before his activation Tuesday.

And then he homered.

What a special moment. Good for Piscotty.