Stephen Piscotty hits emotional home run in first at-bat off bereavement list
Piscotty was on bereavement following the death of his mother
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty was activated off the bereavement list in time for Tuesday's game in Boston. His first at-bat?
It was last week when Piscotty came to bat for the first time since his mother's death and he was given a standing ovation. He promptly singled. The funeral services for Gretchen Piscotty -- after losing her nearly year-long battle with ALS -- were Monday. Piscotty was away from the A's for four days before his activation Tuesday.
And then he homered.
What a special moment. Good for Piscotty.
