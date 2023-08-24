Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg will retire from his playing career and is "tentatively" planning to announce as much officially this September, according to the Washington Post.

Strasburg, 35, last appeared in a major-league game on June 9, 2022, after having made only five starts in 2021 and two in 2020. He dealt with arm issues throughout his career, but a bout following the Nationals' 2019 World Series championship spiraled into his undoing. He had carpal tunnel neuritis in his pitching hand in 2020 before shoulder inflammation and a strained neck. From there, he had surgery to deal with thoracic outlet syndrome, something that has ended several careers. He later had a stress reaction in his ribcage and then thoracic outlet syndrome popped back up. This past June, it was reported that he had "severe nerve damage."

Once he makes his retirement official, Strasburg will end his 13-year career having played only for the Nationals. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick to significant fanfare in 2009 and debuted like a rockstar in 2010. There were injuries, but a lot of great pitching along the way. He was a three-time All-Star, finishing third in Cy Young voting in 2017, fifth in 2019 and ninth in 2014. He led the league in strikeouts in 2014, wins in 2019 and innings that same year. Most importantly, he won the World Series MVP in 2019 after going 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA in two starts.

All told in the regular season, Strasburg went 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 1,723 strikeouts in 1,470 innings for his career. Only Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer accumulated more WAR in a Nationals uniform than Strasburg, who also ranks ninth in franchise history (which includes the Montreal Expos). He's second in career wins and holds the franchise record in strikeouts.

To this point, Strasburg has made roughly $250 million during his playing career. He was set to make $35 million in each of the next three seasons (2024-26), but it's unclear if he and the Nationals have worked out a deal.

At its end, it was an admirable career for one of the most talented pitchers we've ever seen. Injuries prevented him from a Hall of Fame career, but he sure made his mark.