Stephen Strasburg-Max Scherzer dugout spat leads to 'productive' meeting with manager
Strasburg on Friday didn't look sharp in his first start back from the DL
Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg on Friday night made his first start first since June 8, when he went down with shoulder inflammation. It didn't go well, as he allowed six earned in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Braves (ATL 8, WAS 5).
After manager Dave Martinez lifted Strasburg in the fifth, Strasburg and ace Max Scherzer appeared to share a few heated words in the dugout ...
Words were had, and then the two pitchers repaired to the tunnel to hash things out. Not a big deal, and certainly not a big deal by the standards of Nats dugout clashes. The aftermath ...
And ...
The Nats are of course baseball's most disappointing team thus far in 2018, and no doubt those frustrations have a little something to do with this tiff between rotation label-mates.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rumor mill: Mets close to Familia deal
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
MLB Friday: Machado shines in LAD debut
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
-
Machado says farewell to Baltimore
Machado will suit up with the Dodgers on Friday night
-
Carpenter ties, breaks Cardinals records
Carpenter has been quite the leadoff hitter for the Cardinals this year and in his career
-
M's extend Manager of Year fave Servais
Servais benefited from the Mariners' hot play in one-run games
-
Jose Martinez could be available in deal
Martinez doesn't have a starting spot in St. Louis, and probably won't find one anywhere else,...