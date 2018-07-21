Stephen Strasburg-Max Scherzer dugout spat leads to 'productive' meeting with manager

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg on Friday night made his first start first since June 8, when he went down with shoulder inflammation. It didn't go well, as he allowed six earned in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Braves (ATL 8, WAS 5).

After manager Dave Martinez lifted Strasburg in the fifth, Strasburg and ace Max Scherzer appeared to share a few heated words in the dugout ...

Your browser does not support iframes.

Words were had, and then the two pitchers repaired to the tunnel to hash things out. Not a big deal, and certainly not a big deal by the standards of Nats dugout clashes. The aftermath ...

Scherzer and Strasburg met with Martinez in his office for 15 minutes or so postgame. Strasburg on what happened: “Part of family. You have to be in the family (to know).” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 21, 2018

And ...

Martinez, Strasburg and Scherzer all met after the game. Martinez described it as productive, said both guys are taking ownership of this team, will be good with each other moving forward. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 21, 2018

The Nats are of course baseball's most disappointing team thus far in 2018, and no doubt those frustrations have a little something to do with this tiff between rotation label-mates.