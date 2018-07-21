Stephen Strasburg-Max Scherzer dugout spat leads to 'productive' meeting with manager

Strasburg on Friday didn't look sharp in his first start back from the DL

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg on Friday night made his first start first since June 8, when he went down with shoulder inflammation. It didn't go well, as he allowed six earned in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Braves (ATL 8, WAS 5).

After manager Dave Martinez lifted Strasburg in the fifth, Strasburg and ace Max Scherzer appeared to share a few heated words in the dugout ... 

Words were had, and then the two pitchers repaired to the tunnel to hash things out. Not a big deal, and certainly not a big deal by the standards of Nats dugout clashes. The aftermath ... 

And ... 

The Nats are of course baseball's most disappointing team thus far in 2018, and no doubt those frustrations have a little something to do with this tiff between rotation label-mates. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

