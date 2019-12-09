Stephen Strasburg re-signs with Nationals for record-breaking deal, reports say
The World Series MVP will return to D.C. after all
The Washington Nationals have spent the past month-plus celebrating their World Series victory. It appears they notched another victory on Monday by agreeing to terms with World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Strasburg will receive seven years and $245 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, giving him the richest pitching contact in history both in terms of overall money and average annual value.
Strasburg entered the winter ranked as our No. 3 free agent. Here's what we wrote:
Strasburg, similarly, checks almost all of the boxes. He has three plus or better offerings, including perhaps the best changeup in baseball, and has already adjusted to life at a lower velocity by leaning more on his curveball. The only way Strasburg falls short of Cole is durability -- he just recorded his first 200-plus inning season since 2014, having been limited to fewer than 180 innings in each of the interim four years
The Nationals, of course, have already re-upped with a different World Series hero by signing Howie Kendrick to a new deal earlier this month. Even with Kendrick and Strasburg back in tow, the Nationals have more work to do. League sources have told CBS Sports that third baseman Anthony Rendon is unlikely to return to D.C., meaning Washington will have to add at least one new starter this winter.
