New Mets owner Steve Cohen has recently took to Twitter in an effort to get ideas from the team's fanbase as the franchise ushers in a new era. Cohen has interacted with Mets fans quite a bit, and received quite an interesting question on Thursday. A fan asked Cohen if he would ever consider paying the estimated $18 million that the Mets owe Bobby Bonilla in a lump sum payment.
"Let's take a vote," Cohen wrote back to the fan. "How about we have a Bobby Bonilla day every year. Hand him an oversized check and drive a lap around the stadium. Could be fun."
As of right now, Bonilla receives $1.19 million every July 1 and will continue to receive that annual payment until 2035. The arrangement stems from when Bonilla had his contract bought out by the franchise in 2000.
Let’s take a vote .How about we have a Bobby Bonilla day every year .Hand him an oversized check and drive a lap around the stadium.Could be fun— Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 20, 2020
Another fan came up with a different idea on how the Mets could celebrate "Bobby Bonilla Day," and Cohen seemed to enjoy that one just a little bit more. The fan wrote "Genius! And have a shirt giveaway that says 'Bobby Bonilla got a million dollars today and all I got was this shirt.'"
"That is a winner," Cohen replied to the fan.
It doesn't appear that Cohen is interested paying out the $18 million that the franchise owes Bonilla. Instead, Cohen wants to find some comic relief in the situation.